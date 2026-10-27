Texas' Second-Half Meltdowns Are Becoming Impossible to Ignore

The Texas Longhorns and the third quarter.

Two forces that almost always seem at odds with each other.

For the first 30 minutes on Saturday night, Texas seemed like a team that had finally figured it all out. The Longhorns dominated on both sides of the football and were up 24-3, appearing well on their way towards another Top-10 win.

But as Texas fans have learned over the past three weeks, no lead is ever safe.

Texas’ Disappearing Third-Quarter Offense

Oct 24, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning looks on from the sidelines after a medical check during the second half against the Mississippi Rebels at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Over its last three games, Texas has failed to score a third-quarter point. Meanwhile, Oklahoma, Florida and Ole Miss have combined for 24.

The yardage is even uglier.

Across those three third quarters, Texas managed just 68 total yards on 34 plays and picked up four first downs. It managed 41 against Oklahoma, eight against Florida and 19 against Ole Miss.

The contrast is staggering. Texas has outscored those same opponents 58-20 before halftime, only to be outscored 61-24 after it.

The Longhorns are making offensive blunders so consistently their elite defense can’t always keep up.

Take Oklahoma, for example. It’s third-and-1, and Arch Manning hands the ball to Derrek Cooper. The play gets stuffed at the line of scrimmage, Oklahoma takes over near midfield and ties the game early in the fourth quarter.

Or Florida. Two negative plays on first and second down lead to a three-and-out on Texas’ last possession of the third quarter. The Gators take over at their own 33 and march downfield for the go-ahead field goal, taking a lead Texas never regains.

Two games, two three-and-outs and two leads gone.

Saturday threatened to make it three.

An Ole Miss Meltdown

Oct 24, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian talks with officials during the second half against the Mississippi Rebels at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Longhorns amassed 258 yards in the first half against Ole Miss. Their third-quarter output?

Nineteen.

The trouble started before the Longhorns even ran a play. An unsportsmanlike penalty on the opening kickoff pinned Texas at its own 12-yard line.

Four plays later, Blake Purchase sacked Arch Manning, forcing a fumble. It was almost cartoonish watching the ball tip and turn its way into the end zone before being recovered by Kam Franklin.

Less than two minutes into the half, a 21-point lead was cut to 14 without the Rebels' offense even stepping onto the field.

Texas punted on its next three possessions, never making it to midfield. Ole Miss then carried a drive into the fourth quarter, where another Texas penalty helped set up the tying touchdown.

Texas’ Win Doesn’t Erase the Problem

To their credit, the Longhorns responded, largely due to Raleek Brown’s fourth-quarter efforts. A Manning touchdown and Gianni Spetic field goal with 2:25 remaining restored a cushy 10-point lead.

For all intents and purposes, the game should be over.

Right?

A special teams blunder after an Ole Miss field goal reopened what should’ve been a closed door. If not for Jelani McDonald’s interception, the Longhorns could’ve seen their playoff hopes erased before November.

Texas committed two turnovers and seven penalties for 88 yards in the second half, converting just one of its six third-down attempts.

Perhaps what's most concerning is that Texas' inability to hold onto leads has become so predictable that opposing coaches are beginning to use it as motivation.

“We said that at halftime,” Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding said after the game. “They’ve been up multiple possessions in this stadium and lost.”

Texas found a way to win Saturday, but that doesn’t erase the problems that nearly cost it another game. If the Longhorns want to make the postseason and go on a serious run, they can’t keep relying on fourth-quarter heroics to overcome their mistakes.

At some point, Texas needs to learn how to put away games instead of simply surviving them.

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