Arch Manning's 'Edgy' Play Proves to Be the Difference the Longhorns Need

The Texas Longhorns finally got some momentum back in the season after earning a top-10 win against the Ole Miss Rebels.

It wasn't the prettiest win in the world, but a 34-27 victory, set up by a first half that looked like the best half of football the Longhorns have played this season, was enough to will the program over the finish line to earn a season-changing victory.

It was inspired by a locked-in Arch Manning, who was "edgy" during practice this week, according to head coach Steve Sarkisian, and that could be the key difference the program is searching for this season.

Playing With A Chip on His Shoulder

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian reacts with Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) during the fourth quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For Manning, he was the perfect quarterback prospect, with expectations rarely, if ever, seen for a recruit. That pedigree came with expectations that, at the time, felt unfair to a player who didn't even get meaningful playing time until two years into his career.

After back-to-back weeks of struggles that directly led to losses for the program, the boo-birds and negative voices were out for Manning. That led to a mentality change for the Longhorns signal-caller, with Sarkisian saying he was 'edgy' during the week, for the first time as he has seen him in his career.

"I was edgy?" Manning said, laughing, following the win over the Rebels. "I don't know what that means, but yeah, I think I had a chip on my shoulder all week, and I gotta continue to play like that."

His stat line wasn't otherworldly, and he finished the game 18 for 30 with 212 yards, with one touchdown and two interceptions, while adding a rush for 19 yards. The attitude shift just allowed him to play his style of football, though, and gave him more confidence in his abilities, a noticeable struggle the past two games.

"You know, I've been hyped up all my life," Manning said. "You know, everyone tried the preseason, all this stuff. I think I kind of like being, you know, disregarded and counted out."

That change was noticed by Sarkisian, who talked about it during the week leading up to the game and mentioned that he has been pushing him this week harder than at any other time in his career. That change is working and giving Manning some breathing room under his wings once more.

"It's just a guy who was focused, intentional with what he was doing, upset when somebody wasn't doing exactly what they were supposed to be doing," Sarkisian said regarding the mental shift in his quarterback. "You know, and he made that clear, so I don't know if it's like, boy, he was this exact way. It was just different than what's normally there, and you could feel the edge that was different from what he was in other weeks."

The stat line might not have reflected that anything changed for Manning, but it was clear he was firing in the first half, and could have had an even bigger game if it wasn't for a dropped touchdown by Cam Coleman.

This could be the change the Longhorns need to regain confidence in their quarterback. There is still a gauntlet left for the rest of the season, and the program will definitely have to earn a spot in the College Football Playoffs, but Manning is shifting his mentality, and it could trickle into the rest of the team.

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