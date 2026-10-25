The Good, Bad and Ugly of Texas' Win Over Ole Miss

After consecutive losses to Oklahoma and Florida, Texas built a commanding 24-3 halftime lead against No. 7 Ole Miss on Saturday night at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

Then the same second-half issues that haunted the Longhorns over the previous two weeks resurfaced, allowing the Rebels to erase the entire advantage.

This time, though, Texas found a response when it mattered most. Arch Manning led a go-ahead touchdown drive in the fourth quarter, the defense made a game-sealing interception, and the Longhorns escaped with a 34-27 victory. The win matters, but the way Texas nearly let it slip away reveals just how much this team still has to fix. Here's the good, bad and ugly of Texas' much-needed win.

The Good

Texas Longhorns running back Raleek Brown (0) reacts after a run with quarterback Arch Manning (16) during the first half against the Mississippi Rebels at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The most encouraging development was Texas' ability to establish a physical rushing attack. Raleek Brown led the way with 157 yards on 23 carries, repeatedly giving the offense a reliable option when the passing game became inconsistent. His 47-yard run during the fourth quarter set up Manning's go-ahead touchdown and helped Texas regain control after Ole Miss tied the game at 24.

Manning also contributed with his legs, scoring twice on the ground while adding a touchdown pass to Ryan Wingo. The quarterback's production was far from perfect, but his ability to make plays in the red zone proved decisive.

Texas finished with 207 rushing yards and 419 total yards, controlling possession for more than 33 minutes. Defensively, the Longhorns also delivered when it counted, including Alex January's blocked field goal and Jelani McDonald's interception in the end zone on the final play. After two painful losses, Texas finally made enough winning plays late to finish the job.

The Bad

A 21-point halftime lead should have put Texas in position for a comfortable win. Instead, the Longhorns went scoreless in the third quarter as Ole Miss steadily clawed its way back.

The collapse began in disastrous fashion. Manning was hit from behind on Texas' opening possession of the second half, and Kam Franklin recovered the loose ball in the end zone for a touchdown. Ole Miss added two more touchdown passes from Trinidad Chambliss to Horatio Fields, tying the game at 24 early in the fourth quarter.

Texas' offensive rhythm disappeared, and Manning finished with two interceptions in addition to the costly fumble. The Longhorns also struggled on third down, converting just three of 13 attempts. Beating a ranked opponent is a positive, but surrendering a 24-3 lead shows that Texas still has not solved its most persistent problem: sustaining execution when an opponent adjusts after halftime.

The Ugly

Texas made life unnecessarily difficult with a season-high 14 penalties for 134 yards. Several avoidable flags helped extend Ole Miss possessions and undermined a defense that otherwise made enough plays to win.

Special teams also nearly became a problem again. After Texas built a 34-24 lead, Ole Miss recovered an onside kick to keep its hopes alive. The Rebels drove into scoring territory before McDonald intercepted Chambliss in the end zone to end the game.

The Takeaway: A Win, Not a Clean Bill of Health

Texas needed this win, and the Longhorns deserve credit for making the decisive plays after watching another big lead disappear. Brown's rushing performance gives the offense a foundation to build on, and the defense delivered when the game was on the line.

But one clutch finish does not erase three quarters of warning signs. Texas still has to prove it can adjust when its opening plan stops working, protect the football, and stop handing opponents free yards. The Longhorns escaped with a win because they made the final play, not because they controlled the entire game. If they want this victory to mark a turning point rather than a temporary reprieve, the improvement has to show up long before the fourth quarter.

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