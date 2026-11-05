Texas Star Rasheem Biles Adds Another Major Honor to His Breakout Season

The Texas Longhorns have had plenty of up-and-down performances as the Longhorns have struggled to find consistency through eight games and have a 6-2 overall record.

Being the most consistent piece of the team has been the Texas defense, which, led by defensive coordinator Will Muschamp in his first season back on the Forty Acres, has been playing like one of the best not just in the SEC but in the country.

And one of the leaders of his defense, star linebacker Rasheem Biles, has put together huge performances as of late, not just catching the attention of the local media but garnering praise on a national scale.

Rasheem Biles Should Have a Shot at National Awards

Texas Longhorns linebacker Rasheem Biles (3) hits Mississippi State Cougars quarterback Swann (17) during the first half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Biles has reaped plenty of weekly awards after his dominant performance against the Mississippi State Bulldogs, and the linebacker was named the Bednarik Award's National Player of the Week.

Additionally, Biles was named SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Week, which is the third time the linebacker has earned that honor, and he was named the Lott IMPACT Trophy's Player of the Week on Wednesday.

Biles is gaining traction towards those national awards as the senior linebacker was named a Butkus Award semifinalist before the game against the Bulldogs.

And after a night where he compiled eight tackles, four tackles for loss, three sacks, and two forced fumbles, the latter two were career highs, it's not surprising that Biles earned national praise as he puts a big step forward in making a case for national defensive honors.

Biles ranks among the top in the SEC in multiple defensive categories as his 61 total tackles on the season rank tenth, his 9.5 tackles for loss are tied for fourth, his three interceptions are tied for third and he leads the conference in forced fumbles.

While Biles has been a force throughout the season, the last two games have been two of the best he has had so far, which comes on the heels of the Longhorns being without what has undoubtedly been their best defensive player, star edge rusher Colin Simmons, who has been out due to injury.

In Texas' last two games against Ole Miss and Mississippi State, Biles has combined for 12 total tackles (seven solo), five tackles for loss, three sacks, two forced fumbles, an interception, and two pass deflections.

Muschamp's defense was left without a havoc-maker after Simmons went out due to injury, as the edge rusher can change the momentum of a game in a matter of a few plays.

And without Simmons, the Texas defense was set to have a big void; however, Muschamp has weaponized his linebacker in multiple creative ways, as Biles has more than stepped up in the last few games, becoming the game wrecker the Longhorns needed.

If Biles' recent performances are here to stay, it wouldn't be surprising that the linebacker is a serious contender to bring in some hardware at the end of the season, and Biles knows exactly what he needs to do.

“I run these sacks up, keep getting these picks; it’s gonna be mine,” Biles said after the win against Mississippi State. “(I) went to go get a three-piece today, so it’s time to go get it, for sure.”

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