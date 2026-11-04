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Where Texas Longhorns Land in First College Football Playoff Rankings

The Texas Longhorns are one of the highest-ranked teams in the initial College Football Playoff rankings.
Zach Dimmitt|
Texas Longhorns wide receiver Cam Coleman (8) and offensive lineman Brandon Baker (73) react after Coleman caught a touchdown pass during the first half against the Mississippi State Cougars at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
Texas Longhorns wide receiver Cam Coleman (8) and offensive lineman Brandon Baker (73) react after Coleman caught a touchdown pass during the first half against the Mississippi State Cougars at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Texas Longhorns

The Texas Longhorns are one of the highest-ranked teams in the initial College Football Playoff rankings.

The CFP committee revealed its first rankings of the 2026 season on Tuesday night, and the Longhorns, despite two losses, are in the Top 10 ahead of Saturday's matchup with Missouri.

Texas comes in at No. 7 in the initial CFP rankings. Thanks to wins over Ohio State, Tennessee and Ole Miss, the Longhorns have a resume the committee clearly values despite ugly losses to Oklahoma and Florida.

What Steve Sarkisian Said About CFP Rankings

Texas Longhorns Head Coach Steve Sarkisian
Texas Longhorns Head Coach Steve Sarkisian during the first half against the Florida Gators at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said Monday that he doesn't talk about the rankings with his team. He added that he doesn't get why the rankings need to released in early November.

The Longhorns are focused on the task ahead: a road matchup with Mizzou.

"I haven't, and I won't," Sarkisian said. "I don't really know why we do it this early. I feel like the CFP. This is tough when you go so early and you put rankings out. Sometimes you can pigeonhole yourself. It's like, and I felt like that happened a little bit last year, with the whole Notre Dame-Miami thing. I'm not sure what rankings matter now, right? It's who you are at the end, but I'm sure we'll all watch. You know, it's for TV and it's exciting. I'm what we talked about today was Missouri and getting one and zero this week. Like that, that was our focus. It has really CFP stuff is a long ways from now. We we we got to focus on what we need to do this week."

Full CFP Rankings

No. 1 - Miami Hurricanes

No. 2 - Georgia Bulldogs

No. 3 - Utah Utes

No. 4 - Indiana Hoosiers

No. 5 - Alabama Crimson Tide

No. 6 - Kentucky Wildcats

No. 7 - Texas Longhorns

No. 8 - UCLA Bruins

No. 9 - BYU Cougars

No. 10 - Ole Miss Rebels

No. 11 - Notre Dame Fighting Irish

No. 12 - Ohio State Buckeyes

No. 13 - Tennessee Volunteers

No. 14 - LSU Tigers

No. 15 - Texas Tech Red Raiders

No. 16 - Wake Forest Demon Deacons

No. 17 - Houston Cougars

No. 18 - Missouri Tigers

No. 19 - Iowa Hawkeyes

No. 20 - USC Trojans

No. 21 - South Carolina Gamecocks

No. 22 - Arizona Wildcats

No. 23 - Oregon Ducks

No. 24 - Florida Gators

No. 25 - Boise State Broncos

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Zach Dimmitt
ZACH DIMMITT

Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He also contributes as a writer for the On SI channels of the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. He was previously the editor-in-chief of Buffalo Bills on SI, Philadelphia Eagles on SI and Seattle Seahawks on SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7

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