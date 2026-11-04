Where Texas Longhorns Land in First College Football Playoff Rankings

The Texas Longhorns are one of the highest-ranked teams in the initial College Football Playoff rankings.

The CFP committee revealed its first rankings of the 2026 season on Tuesday night, and the Longhorns, despite two losses, are in the Top 10 ahead of Saturday's matchup with Missouri.

Texas comes in at No. 7 in the initial CFP rankings. Thanks to wins over Ohio State, Tennessee and Ole Miss, the Longhorns have a resume the committee clearly values despite ugly losses to Oklahoma and Florida.

What Steve Sarkisian Said About CFP Rankings

Texas Longhorns Head Coach Steve Sarkisian during the first half against the Florida Gators at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said Monday that he doesn't talk about the rankings with his team. He added that he doesn't get why the rankings need to released in early November.

The Longhorns are focused on the task ahead: a road matchup with Mizzou.

"I haven't, and I won't," Sarkisian said. "I don't really know why we do it this early. I feel like the CFP. This is tough when you go so early and you put rankings out. Sometimes you can pigeonhole yourself. It's like, and I felt like that happened a little bit last year, with the whole Notre Dame-Miami thing. I'm not sure what rankings matter now, right? It's who you are at the end, but I'm sure we'll all watch. You know, it's for TV and it's exciting. I'm what we talked about today was Missouri and getting one and zero this week. Like that, that was our focus. It has really CFP stuff is a long ways from now. We we we got to focus on what we need to do this week."

Full CFP Rankings

No. 1 - Miami Hurricanes



No. 2 - Georgia Bulldogs



No. 3 - Utah Utes



No. 4 - Indiana Hoosiers



No. 5 - Alabama Crimson Tide



No. 6 - Kentucky Wildcats



No. 7 - Texas Longhorns



No. 8 - UCLA Bruins



No. 9 - BYU Cougars



No. 10 - Ole Miss Rebels



No. 11 - Notre Dame Fighting Irish



No. 12 - Ohio State Buckeyes



No. 13 - Tennessee Volunteers



No. 14 - LSU Tigers



No. 15 - Texas Tech Red Raiders



No. 16 - Wake Forest Demon Deacons



No. 17 - Houston Cougars



No. 18 - Missouri Tigers



No. 19 - Iowa Hawkeyes



No. 20 - USC Trojans



No. 21 - South Carolina Gamecocks



No. 22 - Arizona Wildcats



No. 23 - Oregon Ducks



No. 24 - Florida Gators



No. 25 - Boise State Broncos

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.