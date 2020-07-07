Texas State Fair Canceled Due to COVID-19

On Tuesday, the Texas State Fair made the decision to shut down for the only the eighth time in the event's 134-year history. This year will be the first time it won't take place since World War II.

The decision came down as concerns over the spread of COVID-19 continue to grow in the Lone Star State.

“This was an extremely tough decision. The health and safety of all involved has remained our top priority throughout the decision-making process,” Gina Norris, board chair for the State Fair of Texas told CBS 19 in Dallas. “One of the greatest aspects of the Fair is welcoming each and every person who passes through our gates with smiles and open arms. In the current climate of COVID-19, there is no feasible way for the Fair to put proper precautions in place while maintaining the Fair environment you know and love. While we cannot predict what the COVID-19 pandemic will look like in September, the recent surge in positive cases is troubling for all of North Texas. The safest and most responsible decision we could make for all involved at this point in our 134-year history is to take a hiatus for the 2020 season.”

While the cancellation affects many Texans, its the potential impact on the annual Red River Showdown that has Longhorn fans particularly concerned.

The game and the state fair have become synonymous with one and other as the contest actually takes place inside the fair every year in Dallas.

The State Fair of Texas has released a statement regarding both the Red River Showdown and the Prairie View A & M-Grambling State games.

"The NCAA, respective conferences, and participating universities.... will be in charge of making decisions regarding the football games that occur in the Cotton Bowl. during this unprecedented time of COVID-19. Should football be played this fall, the schools will be playing in the Cotton Bowl as scheduled, despite the cancellation of the 2020 State Fair. We will share those details as soon as we know more."

Brian Davis of the Austin American Statesman is reporting Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte doesn't believe the cancellation will affect the game, which is currently scheduled to take place on Oct. 10.

University of Oklahoma vice president and athletics director Joe Castiglione released a statement regarding the cancellation.

"We understand and respect the decision made by the State Fair of Texas and acknowledge that is an extremely difficult one. Our hope remains that we can play the OU-Texas game at the Cotton Bowl, but obviously every aspect of our season requires constant monitoring and planning. The best thing all of us can do at this time is closely follow CDC guidelines to reduce the spread of the virus."

Even if everything goes according to plan and the game takes place as scheduled at the Cotton Bowl, it will certainly be a different atmosphere for all in attendance without the hoopla surrounding the fair going on around it. Fans will have to find another place to get their postgame corn dogs.