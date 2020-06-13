LonghornsCountry
Top Stories
Longhorns in the pros
Football
The Forty Acres

Texas student-athletes call for change

Tomer Barazani

Longhorn athletes across all sports posted a picture on social media Friday afternoon demanding change for the fall semester.

In the past couple weeks, the topic of systemic racism has been brought to the forefront of America following the tragic death of George Floyd. Longhorns from all sports are demanding a new plan for the upcoming Fall including the replacement of ‘The Eyes of Texas’ spirit song. Without the changes being met, the student-athletes will “not be participating in the recruiting of incoming players or donor-related events.”

Some of the changes include:

  • Renaming of buildings: Robert Lee Moore Hall, Painter Hall, Littlefield Hall and James Hogg Auditorium.
  • The replacement of statues with more diverse statues on campus designed by artists/sculptors who are people of color.
  • The inclusion of modules for incoming freshmen discussing the history of racism on campus and providing racial injustice awareness.
  • An outreach program for inner cities.

Athletic Actions

  • More diversity in the Hall of Fame.
  • UT Athletics Department donating 0.5% of their annual earnings to black organizations and the BLM movement.
  • The renaming of an area of the stadium after Julius Whittier, the first black football player at UT.

The caption for the post for all the athletes states the following: “What starts here changes the world” #WeAreOne”. Texas Vice President and Athletics Director, Chris Del Conte recently came out with an encouraging statement for Texas athletes.

“We are encouraging our student-athletes, coaches and staff to speak up and become a part of the direct and difficult conversations that must take place in the days and weeks ahead. Their voices need to be heard and they are leaders who can help us move forward.”

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texas Student Athletes Ask for Changes to 'The Eyes of Texas'

Several Texas student athletes have backed a recent letter written by Texas wide receiver Brennan Eagles and teammates.

Chris Dukes

by

Jacklunchbox

Texas Longhorns Staff Adapting to New Schedule

The Texas staff will have to try and squeeze as much as possible into the time allotted by the NCAA

Chris Dukes

Report: NCAA To Vote on Allowing Basketball Coaches Access to Players

The vote to allow players and coaches in-person to work together in person could come as soon as next week.

Chris Dukes

Texas Longhorns' Pitcher Bryce Elder Selected by Atlanta Braves

Elder was taken with the 156th overall pick.

Longhorn Country Staff

Texas Longhorns Cornerback Anthony Cook Announces Departure

Longhorns cornerback Anthony Cook announced on Twitter he "would not play another snap for the University of Texas"

Chris Dukes

Texas Longhorn Recruit Chosen in the MLB Draft

With the No. 44 pick of the 2020 MLB Draft, the Pittsburgh Pirates selected Southern California high school pitcher and Longhorn recruit Jared Jones.

Tomer Barazani

Texas' Samuel Cosmi Named Preseason All American

The Longhorns offensive lineman started all 13 games last year at left tackle.

Chris Dukes

Report: Two Texas Longhorns 'Unlikely' to Return in 2020

Defensive end Peter Mpagi and running back Derrian Brown both reportedly still working through major issues keeping them off the field.

Chris Dukes

Report: Texas' B.J. Foster Suffers Broken Hand

The Longhorns safety reportedly suffered a fractured hand after punching his car bumper

Chris Dukes

Texas Longhorns Offer Explosive Oklahoma Receiver

Texas has extended a scholarship offer to Edmond, Oklahoma wide receiver Talyn Shettron.

Chris Dukes