Texas vs. LSU: What Longhorns Fan Need to Know About Lane Kiffin's Tigers

The Texas Longhorns got a massive road win against the Missouri Tigers in week 10, and won't get a break in the schedule this week as the program remains on the road to take on the LSU Tigers.

While the Tigers have been reeling as of late, including a third loss of the season at the hands of the Alabama Crimson Tide under head coach Lane Kiffin, the Longhorns will need to be prepared for anything.

Here is what to know about the Tigers' offense and defense as the Longhorns look to continue building one of the best resumes in college football.

Tigers Offense Highs and Lows

Tigers Quarterback Sam Leavitt 10, The LSU Tigers take on Alabama. November 7, 2026; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; at Tiger Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Tigers' offense is lethal, but it also has a problem with getting in their own way at times, a concern that has plagued the program throughout their losses this season.

They are ranked No. 22 in points per game (33.9), No. 6 in yards per game (475.8), No. 33 in yards per play (6.0), and No. 10 in third-down conversion percentage (49.57). However, they rank No. 76 in red zone scoring, converting trips into points just 83.33 percent of the time. The red zone has been a consistent struggle all season and was a major reason the Tigers were dominated by the Crimson Tide in Week 10.

The offense is largely successful through the air, as Sam Leavitt is not afraid to let it rip through the air. The running game, however, leaves a lot to be desired, averaging just 3.9 yards per rush, which ranks No. 82 in the country.

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If the Tigers aren't able to find success on the ground and lean on the pass too much, Leavitt is no stranger to forcing passes and committing interceptions. He has nine interceptions this year and has only had two games without interceptions this season, something the Longhorns can exploit.

LSU's Pass Rush is the Best in the Country

Louisiana State Tigers defensive end Princewill Umanmielen (1) looks on during the second quarter against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Longhorns offense will have their hands full, but LSU can be exploited, especially in the secondary. The yards don't back that up, and in fact, the Tigers are ranked fourth in the SEC in passing yards allowed per game, surrendering 207.67 yards per conference game.

However, the Tigers are surrendering big plays (classified as gains of 10 yards or more on the ground and 20 yards or more through the air) 10.5 percent of the time, which ranks in the middle of the pack in the SEC.

Part of that success in limiting yards, while still getting gashed on chunk plays, stems from the defensive front. They are sacking opposing quarterbacks 12.2 percent of the time, which ranks No. 1 in the country, with 36 sacks this year.

If the Longhorns can avoid penetration from the defensive front, both in the run game and in passing protection, there is an opportunity to rip off big gains and push the ball downfield.

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