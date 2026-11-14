The Texas Longhorns are traveling to Baton Rouge to take on the LSU Tigers in a matchup between two of the titans of college football.

The meeting is 73 years in the making and has been shut down once because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and was threatened with cancellation again before the game began due to a nationwide ground stoppage that made travel nearly impossible.

Regardless, the show is going on, and the Longhorns are looking to build on their best resume in college football. Here are five key factors that will determine if the season remains on the right side of the College Football Playoff bracket.

Can the Longhorns Diversify the Ball?

Texas Longhorns running back Raleek Brown (0) runs for yards during the first half against the Mississippi State Cougars at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Longhorns have one of the best receiver rooms in the country on paper, and it's no secret that getting them the ball is key to success. However, head coach Steve Sarkisian was the first to admit that the program might have leaned on them a bit too much.

Once the running back room is involved, whether through the ground game or by getting them involved in catching passes, the offense has begun to flow better. That will once again be a key part of the offense and a make-or-break factor in the contest.

Can Texas Protect Arch?

Mississippi Rebels defensive end Blake Purchase (3) sacks Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16), forcing a fumble, during the second half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tigers' defensive front is absolutely nightmare-inducing and is the No. 1 defense in the country at sacking opposing quarterbacks, taking them down 12.22 percent of the time on passing plays. On the other side, the Longhorns are one of the least dependable offensive lines, allowing the quarterback to be sacked 9.28 percent of the time, which ranks No. 119.

Keeping Manning protected and avoiding forcing him to release quick throws, or while pressured to limit the turnover risk, will be the critical difference in the game.

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Can the Longhorns Remain Elite in the Red Zone?

Texas Longhorns running back Derrek Cooper (5) reacts ahead of quarterback Arch Manning (16) after running for his first collegiate touchdown during the second half against the UTSA Roadrunners at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Longhorns are absolutely dominant in the red zone. They are No. 9 in the country on offense at converting points, and No. 11 in the country on defense at preventing points. Finishing drives will be big in this one, and it will be worth monitoring how the defense holds up against the Tigers, as converting red-zone trips into points has been their kryptonite of late.

Which Coach Calls the Better Game?

Southern California Trojans coach Lane Kiffin (right) shakes hands with Washington Huskies coach Steve Sarkisian after the game at CenturyLink Field. USC defeated Washington 24-14. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sarkisian and Lane Kiffin have plenty of experience with one another, having spent time at multiple stops with one another. Because of that, and this being the first time the two will face off under the SEC banner, there could be a little bit of personal desire to win this one.

Both of them are known for their ability to run an offense, and whichever one calls the better game, especially with two volatile offenses, will be the victor.

Will the Texas Front Force Mistakes From Sam Leavitt

Tigers Quarterback Sam Leavitt 10, The LSU Tigers take on Alabama. November 7, 2026; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; at Tiger Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Leavitt is one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in the country. He has an arm that can sling it down the field and a rushing ability that allows him to escape a jam if needed, and he isn't afraid to take shots, either.

However, taking advantage of his mistakes will be important. He has nine interceptions this year, and just two games without any. Forcing him to throw one will be critical in this one, and it starts with the defensive line containing him and wreaking havoc in the backfield.

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