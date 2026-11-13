Brian Kelly's Official Prediction for Texas-LSU Matchup Might Surprise You

Former LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly believes Lane Kiffin's squad will pick up the win in Week 11 when the Texas Longhorns travel to Baton Rouge for a battle under the lights.

He made his official prediction with CBS Sports this week.

Kelly doesn't believe the Longhorns' offensive line will be up to the task of protecting quarterback Arch Manning against an elite LSU pass rush.

"I've always felt that by the 10th week of the season, you are who you are. And I think those things will show with Texas and the inability to protect the quarterback. I worry about that," Kelly said about Texas's protection on CBS Sports airwaves.

"For LSU, it's situational offense in particular. They were 0-for-4 on fourth down (against Alabama last week), and they were abysmal in the red zone. But I think you can fix those things, so I'm leaning toward LSU making the adjustments that they need to and winning the football game."

Some fans might have expected Kelly to pick Texas for a few reasons. For starters, the Longhorns have a better collection of wins and are on a three-game winning streak. But on top of that, the narrative is that Kelly had some sort of grudge against LSU and will look to pick against them at every turn.

However, Kelly's comments make it clear that he's confident in what LSU brings to the table in this matchup.

LSU Defensive Front a Real Threat to Longhorns Offensive Line

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LSU Tigers defensive end Princewill Umanmielen (1) looks to the sideline during the second quarter against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Star left tackle Trevor Goosby's season-ending knee injury has rocked the offensive line's cohesion. Before the season, Goosby's continuity at left tackle was seen as a bedrock for the group's ability to give Manning time to operate in the pocket.

Andre Cojoe has given up almost twice the pressure that Goosby did, necessitating a move to right tackle almost immediately, while Melvin Siani has had struggles on the blindside in Goosby's stead. It's been rough sledding since Goosby went down in the first quarter against the Ole Miss Rebels in Week 8.

Blake Baker's defensive schemes have boosted LSU's talent up front this season. The Tigers have one of the best pass rushes in the SEC, with three different players having at least five sacks through the first nine games of the season.

LSU defensive end Princewill Umanmielen leads the defense with 8.5 sacks, while Jordan Ross has five sacks, three pass deflections, and a 30-yard pick six as the cherry on top. Meanwhile, in the middle, Deuce Geralds has been a force through the A-gap. Geralds has five sacks and has caught up to speed against the run.

UT may not have a tougher test all season than this defensive front. It makes it even harder when you account for Manning and Steve Sarkisian's communication issues against a Tiger Stadium crowd at night.

We'll see if Kyle Flood's group has the chops to keep it together for the offensive skill-position players behind them in Death Valley during a major matchup for the CFP's sake.

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