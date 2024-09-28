Texas vs. Mississippi State Preview: Score Predictions
Texas Longhorns fans have been waiting for the first kickoff of SEC play ever since the idea was first introduced in 2022. When the Mississippi State Bulldogs roll into town in Week 5 of the college football season, those dreams will turn into a reality for the Longhorn faithful.
Texas' first SEC conference game will be hosted at Darrell K Royal Stadium, over 100,000 are proud, waiting for the kickoff of a new era. The Bulldogs will look to make a statement for the conference, proving the Longhorns can't walk in and instantly take over, but Texas will have other plans.
Our staff made their predictions for what is to come in the Longhorn's first game of SEC conference play.
Matt Galatzan, Publisher
In the first official game as a member of the SEC, the Longhorns get a team that is likely the worst in the conference. First-year coach Jeff Lebby has his work cut out for him, and the Horns won't make his first SEC road test easy. Texas wins big.
Texas 52
Mississippi State 10
Evan Vieth, Staff Writer
It's hard to imagine this Bulldogs team, down a starting quarterback alongside double-digit players on the injury report, can walk into DKR and take a win away from the Longhorns this early into the season. Texas has built up a top-two team in college football in 2024, and the Longhorns experience will overall outshine the new-look Mississippi State squad. Even without starting QB Quinn Ewers, Steve Sarkisian and the rest of the Longhorns' offense are too high-powered to expect this game to go anywhere but south for the Bulldog's defense, and I'm not confident true freshman quarterback Michael Van Buren is able to lead the Bulldogs past Texas.
Texas 56
MS State 6
Emma Hutchinson, Staff Writer
Mississippi State and Texas have both been dealing with a lot of change recently, especially with injuries, but the Longhorns know how to handle adversity with poise and confidence. The Bulldogs will have a tough time finding that inside DKR, and Texas is sure to secure its first SEC win.
Texas - 51
MS State - 13
Lindsey Plotkin, Staff Writer
No matter who the starting quarterback is, Texas will dominate Mississippi State in all aspects of the game. Without their starting quarterback the Bulldogs will not be able to break through the Texas defense.
Texas - 49
MS State: 0
Isa Almeida, Staff Writer
The Longhorns will have a lot to prove in this first SEC game. Mississippi State's 2023 season didn't go as planned with its only conference win being a 7-3 victory over Arkansas. Texas will have all the pressure, but also the home-field advantage. I think the Longhorns are the stronger team between the two and will come out with a win.
Texas 28
MS State 7