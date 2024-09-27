WATCH: Texas Football Releases First SEC Hype Video
AUSTIN -- SEC gameday is nearly here for the Texas Longhorns.
To keep the tradition of social media hype videos to get fans excited for the match, Texas released a 1:48 minute video ahead of the Mississippi State kickoff.
The video celebrates the new era with audio clips from the conference move announcement with scenes of football facilities being redecorated with the SEC logo.
"The standard is the standard" is written on the wall in the early seconds of the video as Texas players are shown training hard for the challenges ahead.
Focused on the new chapter beginning, this week's hype video shows that it does "just mean more."
Check out the full video:
The starting quarterback for this long-awaited matchup has not yet been announced as first-string Quinn Ewers was listed as questionable in the last injury report. Redshirt freshman Arch Manning took over the role the past two games. Sarkisian is set to make the decision on Friday.
"He's improved every day," Sarkisian said. "It won't be a secret. We're not trying to pull the wool over anybody's eyes. We just want to give Quinn every opportunity to see if he's ready to play and what he looks like."
Texas' quarterback room has shown depth, with third-string freshman Trey Owens getting play time against UTSA and getting ready for a possible appearance on Saturday.
"I think Arch has had a very good week, and I would say this Trey Owens probably had his best practice as a Longhorn today, so that was really encouraging as well," Sarkisian said.
Texas' SEC journey kicks off on Saturday at 3:15 p.m.