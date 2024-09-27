How to Watch Texas vs. Mississippi State: TV & Radio Details, Gambling Odds
With an effortless four-game stretch from the Texas Longhorns, the No. 1 team in the nation is entering its first conference game in the SEC as the best team in the nation, undefeated with the No. 1 defense.
The Longhorns have one of the most impressive wins of the 2024 season, going into Michigan and defeating the defending national champions comfortably in their home. Despite criticism of the strength of the Wolverines' 2024 team, Sherrone Moore's team has mostly shut up those critiques, beating then No. 11 USC and elevating themselves to the No. 12 spot, the highest-ranked one-loss team.
To call the Longhorn's start to the year successful is an understatement. In fact, Texas has a top-12 offense and a top-two defense in the nation by points per game, despite seeing harsh injury luck. The lack of health so far this season may still be in play on Saturday, as four running backs and safety Derek Williams Jr. are all out ahead of the game, and starting quarterback and Heisman-hopeful Quinn Ewers is still questionable to start the game.
But Texas isn't the only team with injury problems. Mississippi State has ten players already ruled out for Saturday's game, including starting quarterback Blake Shapen, who suffered a season-ending injury in last week's matchup. A lot of pressure sits on the shoulders of true freshman Michael Van Buren Jr, who has been announced as the starter ahead of Saturday.
Saturday's game marks the start of a new era in Austin, with Darrell K Royal Memorial Stadium packed to the brim to see its first SEC conference matchup. Texas has the looks of an elite team in 2024, but can it get past the first matchup as the team slowly looks forward to Oklahoma and Georgia after a bye week?
Here's how to watch the Longhorns take on the Bulldogs:
WHAT: No. 1 Texas Longhorns vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs
WHERE: Darrell K. Royal - Texas Memorial Stadium, Austin, TX
WHEN: Saturday, September 28, 2024, 3:15 P.M. CT
HOW TO WATCH: SEC Network
HOW TO LISTEN: Longhorn Radio Network, KVET 98.1 FM in Austin
BETTING ODDS via FanDuel
SPREAD: Texas -37.5 (-115), MS State +37.5 (+105)
OVER/UNDER: 59.5
MONEYLINE: Currently unavailable.