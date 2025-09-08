Texas vs San Jose State Saturday Position Grades: Offense
The Texas Longhorns find themselves in the win column for the first time this season, defeating the San Jose State Spartans 38-7. With a much better performance from the Longhorns, the team quieted some of the criticisms they received after a week one loss to the nation's top-ranked team, the Ohio State Buckeyes.
With a win in the books, here's a couple of position grades for the offense against the Spartans.
Quarterback - A
It was a slow start for the Longhorns and Arch Manning, not finding a score against the Spartans until late into the fourth quarter. Despite taking longer than anticipated, once the scoring started, it was difficult to stop. Once the game hit halftime, Manning had four passing touchdowns. By the time the clock hit zero, Manning's final stat line was 295 passing yards, five total touchdowns, and one interception.
A much-needed bounce-back game for the third-year quarterback, there wasn't much more that fans could have hoped for than Manning's Saturday performance. While there is still room to grow this season and continue to improve, Manning seems to be back on track for the Longhorns.
Running Backs - B
The running back room has not yet exploded on the gridiron, but the team is only two games into the season. The team's starting back, Tre Wisner, was unavailable for the game due to a leg injury, and a majority of carries were handled by CJ Baxter.
Baxter looked good in the game and seems to be comfortable on the field after missing all of last season due to injury. Jerrick Gibson and Christian Clark also took snaps in the backfield, with the Texas running backs combining for a total of 123 rush yards. As the season progresses and Wisner returns and Baxter continues to grow in his old role, the run game should continue to see improvements in the coming weeks.
Wide Receivers - B+
Parker Livingstone had a career day, catching the ball four times for 128 yards and two touchdowns. Two weeks into the season, he is still the only Longhorn receiver with a touchdown, now tallying three on the season.
Ryan Wingo and DeAndre Moore Jr.'s performances were slightly more disappointing, with both receivers recording strikingly similar stat lines: four receptions for 30 yards each. With a few more favorable matchups in the coming weeks, it leaves plenty of opportunity for Wingo and Moore to find their stride.
Tight Ends - A+
Jack Endries is looking like he was the right player to replace former Texas tight end Gunnar Helm, who is now in the NFL. With only two catches, Endries racked up 52 yards and two touchdowns vs San Jose State. When Texas has a good tight end, the team can do special things, and with Endries starting, he could become an important weapon for Manning as the season progresses.
Endries wasn't the only tight end to see targets on Saturday, with the Longhorns' Jordan Washington and Emaree Winston recording a catch as well.
Offensive Line - B
Texas's offensive line has been impressive for a unit comprised of four new faces, with only one returner in DJ Campbell. Allowing only a single sack to San Jose State, they will look to the next few weeks as well to build and grow as the team prepares for its next biggest test of the season in the Florida Gators.
There were a few times during the game Manning felt pressure from the opposing defensive line, including a pressured throw that led to an interception.