Manning Scores In His First Play at Kyle Field: Live In-Game Updates

Kyle Field is packed and the teams are ready...the Lone Star rivalry is back like it never left.

Nov 23, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) during pregame against the Kentucky Wildcats at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Patzke-Imagn Images
Nov 23, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) during pregame against the Kentucky Wildcats at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Patzke-Imagn Images / Brett Patzke-Imagn Images
The time has come.

This game has been 13 years in the making and the stakes couldn't be any higher. The winner of the Texas vs. Texas A&M will face Georgia in the SEC Championship on Dec. 7.

The day started early for fans who went to ESPN's College GameDay, and then spent the rest of the waiting period tailgating before heading to Kyle Field.

But the wait is over, and this century old rivalry is finally reigniting after a dormant decade. Justin Tucker's foot will no longer be the last to touch the Lone Star Showdown football.

Follow along for live updates:

Texas gets the ball first

FIRST QUARTER

Texas gets its first penalty of the game. Five yard penalty for Barryn Sorrell. First down TAMU.

A&M calls the first timeout of the game.

TAMU turnover on downs.

change of possession

A short drive for Texas, Quinn Ewers can't complete a pass.

change of possession

INTERCEPTION: Michael Taaffe with a solid catch for the Horns.

change of possession

Ewers goes for on a run for 26 yards, stopped after going out of bounds.

Kelvin Banks Jr. is down.

Tre Wisner with a 11 yard run.

Quinn Ewers pass for DeAndre Moore incomplete. Arch Manning comes in.

Manning touchdown is under review.

TOUCHDOWN TEXAS: Arch Manning scores seconds into going in.

Texas 7, TAMU 0

change of possession

Aggies end the quarter on their 46.

END OF FIRST

SECOND QUARTER

A&M punts.

change of possession

Matthew Golden with a 44 yard gain.

Jaydon Blue rushed for a gain of four yards.

