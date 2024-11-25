Texas Longhorns vs. Texas A&M Aggies Preview: Lonestar Showdown Reignited
After 13 long years, the Lonestar Showdown between the Texas Longhorns and Texas A&M Aggies has finally returned.
In less than a week, the Longhorns will make the trip to College Station to face what might be the most intimidating environment any player on the roster has seen in their football career at Kyle Field.
Not only is it a night game on ABC at primetime with ESPN's College GameDay in tow, and not only have both fan bases been waiting for over a decade to reignite this rivalry, but the game is also set to decide who gets to take on Georgia in Atlanta for the SEC Championship.
Not to mention, it could also potentially decide each team's College Football Playoff fate.
In other words, despite all of the history surrounding Kyle Field and all of the epic matchups that have taken place between the two teams, Saturday very well might be the biggest game in the history of that stadium.
The Longhorns enter the matchup sitting at 10-1, and thanks to a wild weekend full of upsets, likely make the playoff regardless of what happens on Saturday. But while the Longhorns seem to be in a safe spot, they would also like to end any debate of whether or not they will be in the post-season tournament.
And of course, they would like nothing more than to send the Aggie fans in attendance home disappointed as well.
Meanwhile, the Aggies are going to be playing for their post season lives in front of their home crowd.
Coming off of a four-overtime loss to the Auburn Tigers this past weekend, Texas A&M plummeted to No. 20 in the AP Poll, with the latest College Football Playoff rankings yet to be released.
Now sitting at 9-3, the Aggies must beat the Longhorns to make it to Atlanta of the SEC Championship - a game they would also likely have to win if they want a shot at making the playoff.
Suffice it to say, the Aggies will likely come out of their corner looking for an early haymaker, and pulling out all of the stops along the way.
And the Longhorns must be prepared to whether the early storm.
If they can do that, and the defense is able to help take the crowd out of the game early, the Longhorns should have a good shot.
But as we have seen over the last 118 matchups, anything is possible in any given matchup.
Series Overview
All-Time Series: Texas Leads 76-37-5
First Matchup: October 19, 1894 - Texas 38, Texas A&M 0
Last Texas Win: November 24, 2011 at Kyle Field - Texas 27, Texas A&M 25
Last Texas A&M Win: November 25, 2010 at DKR - Texas A&M 24, Texas 17
Largest Texas Margin of Victory: 48-0 (1898)
Largest Texas A&M Margin of Victory: 42-10 (1985)
Longest Texas Win Streak: 10 (1957-1966)
Longest Texas A&M Win Streak: 6 (1984-1989)
Texas A&M Aggies Statistical Overview
Aggies 2024 Record: 8-3, 5-2 in the SEC
Head Coach: Mike Elko
Offensive Leaders
Passing: Marcel Reed
Stats: 105 of 175 for 1,426 yards, 12 TDs, 3 INT, 147.7 QB RTG - 93 Carries for 441 yards and 6 rushing TDs
Rushing: RB Amari Daniels
Stats: 126 carries for 640 yards, 8 TDS
(Le'Veon Moss out for season)
Receiving: WR Noah Thomas
Stats: 31 receptions for 514 yards and 6 TDs
Defensive Leaders
Tackles: LB Taurean York
Stats: 65 total, 28 solo, 37 assisted
Interceptions: DB Marcus Ratcliffe/DB BJ Mayes
Stats: Both players tied with 3 INT
Sacks: DE Nic Scourton
Stats: 5 Sacks, 14 TFLs, 4 QB hurries
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: Texas Longhorns Not Stressing About Fumbles: 'We've Had Moments Like This'
MORE: Texas Longhorns LB Colin Simmons Making Case for SEC Freshman of The Year
MORE: Quinn Ewers Injury: MRI Results Revealed, Per Report
MORE: Has Quintrevion Wisner Closed Door on Texas Longhorns RB1 Debate?
MORE: Official: Winner of Texas vs. Texas A&M Will Face Georgia in SEC Championship