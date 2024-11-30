College GameDay Presenters Divided on Lone Star Showdown Winner
Michigan might be playing Ohio State today, or Auburn playing Alabama. But no game is grabbing more attention than the Texas vs. Texas A&M matchup this evening. College GameDay agrees, and that's why the ESPN crew headed to College Station for this morning's show.
At the end of the show, each presenter and the celebrity guest picker went through predictions for the major games of the day. The regular four members of the program ended in a 2-2 tie, while the guest picker, former Aggie and current comedians Dude Perfect, selected his alma mater.
The table went 3-2 Aggies, with Lee Corso and former Alabama head coach Nick Saban going for the Horns.
Corso has believed in this Texas program since the beginning of the season, selecting the Horns to be the eventual national champions and beating Georgia. Though we know the Georgia matchup didn't end as fans wished for, a shot in the national championship is still up for grabs.
"(Texas) leads the SEC in all the categories on defense, especially scoring defense," Corso said to a background of Aggie boos. "They've got an explosive offense. That's why it gets hard to beat. You can't beat Texas, but tonight will be the toughest game for Texas all year."
Desmond Howard and Pat McAfee both predicted an Aggie win in their home field.
After being dormant for 13 years, the Lone Star Showdown will kick off at 6:30 p.m. at Kyle Field in College Station. The winner faces Georgia in the SEC Championship.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: Could Arch Manning Play vs. Texas A&M Aggies?
MORE: Texas Longhorns vs. Texas A&M Aggies Ticket Prices Reach Record Highs
MORE: Texas A&M's Trey Zuhn III Throws Shade at Texas Longhorns LB Anthony Hill Jr.
MORE: Quinn Ewers Receives Back-Handed Compliment from Texas A&M LB