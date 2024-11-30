Longhorns Country

College GameDay Presenters Divided on Lone Star Showdown Winner

ESPN's College GameDay is in College Station for the rivalry renewal.

Isa Almeida

Texas mascot Hook 'Em wears the head of analyst Lee Corso, who wore a Hook 'Em head when he picked Texas to win during ESPN's College Game Day at the University of Texas on the South Mall ahead of the Longhorns' game against the Georgia Bulldogs in Austin, Oct. 19, 2024. / Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Michigan might be playing Ohio State today, or Auburn playing Alabama. But no game is grabbing more attention than the Texas vs. Texas A&M matchup this evening. College GameDay agrees, and that's why the ESPN crew headed to College Station for this morning's show.

At the end of the show, each presenter and the celebrity guest picker went through predictions for the major games of the day. The regular four members of the program ended in a 2-2 tie, while the guest picker, former Aggie and current comedians Dude Perfect, selected his alma mater.

The table went 3-2 Aggies, with Lee Corso and former Alabama head coach Nick Saban going for the Horns.

Corso has believed in this Texas program since the beginning of the season, selecting the Horns to be the eventual national champions and beating Georgia. Though we know the Georgia matchup didn't end as fans wished for, a shot in the national championship is still up for grabs.

"(Texas) leads the SEC in all the categories on defense, especially scoring defense," Corso said to a background of Aggie boos. "They've got an explosive offense. That's why it gets hard to beat. You can't beat Texas, but tonight will be the toughest game for Texas all year."

Desmond Howard and Pat McAfee both predicted an Aggie win in their home field.

After being dormant for 13 years, the Lone Star Showdown will kick off at 6:30 p.m. at Kyle Field in College Station. The winner faces Georgia in the SEC Championship.

Isa Almeida
ISA ALMEIDA

Isa Almeida is a writer covering the Texas Longhorns for SI/Fan Nation, having joined the team on June 1, 2024. Raised in Southeast Brazil, Isa is now a third-year Journalism student at the University of Texas at Austin. Fluent in both English and Portuguese, Isa brings a diverse background and a wealth of knowledge to her writing. In addition to her work with SI/Fan Nation, Isa also covers the soccer and women's basketball beats for The Daily Texan. Her journalism journey is firmly rooted in her academic pursuits and her passion for sports.

