Can Texas State Actually Threaten Texas Next Season?

The Texas Longhorns now head into the true part of the offseason with winter conditioning and spring practice now in the books. Now, the many newcomers on the Longhorns roster have had some time to adjust to the program.

The Longhorns still have plenty of time until they retake the field at Darrell K. Royal Stadium for what promises to be a very important 2026 season. Texas looks to once again get itself into national championship contention after missing out on the College Football Playoff with a reloaded roster heading into the fall.

The first task for the Longhorns once they hit the field is a team making its way up Interstate 35. The Texas State Bobcats travel from San Marcos to the state's capital to open the season for both programs on Sep. 5.

Texas Has to Be Ready Because Nothing's Certain in College Football

Texas State Bobcats head coach G. J. Kinne during a time out in the first quarter of the game between Arizona State Sun Devils and Texas State Bobcats. | Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

While at a glance, the answer is likely no, as the matchup between the Longhorns and Bobcats seems lopsided on paper in favor of the team in burnt orange. Football games aren't won on paper, and college football is notorious for its major upsets in week one and the Bobcats will look to shock the Longhorns in Austin.

The Bobcats head into year four under head coach G.J. Kinne, who has found success in building up the Texas State program. Since arriving in San Marcos Kinne is yet to have a losing season with an overall record of 23-16 in three seasons with a bowl game victory every single year.

Texas State will also look to strike the major upset as the seaosn opener in Austin will be its first game as an official member of the newly reformed PAC-12. The conference that was down to just a pair of members will be joined by the Bobcats along with Boise State, Fresno State, Colorado State, San Diego State, and Utah State.

For the Bobcats, what would be a better way of announcing themselves to a brand new conference than knocking off the Longhorns? A Texas team that will be in contention to be ranked the No. 1 team in the country heading into the 2026 season.

The Longhorns will have to contain the Texas State signal caller to avoid any chance at an upset with Bobcats quarterback Brad Jackson, who comes off a highly productive 2025 season. The redshirt sophomore became a dynamic dual-threat quarterback, tossing for 3,224 yards and 21 touchdowns while also adding 744 yards and 17 scores on the ground.

Texas should obviously feel confident in its chances and will undoubtedly be the odds-on favorite to best the Bobcats. The Longhorns will still have to show up and put together a good first impression fr the 2026 season, taking care of a Bobcats team that will look to make a huge statement.

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