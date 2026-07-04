Texas Wins Massive Recruiting Battle for 5-Star Offensive Lineman

The Texas Longhorns are delivering some major Fourth of July fireworks on Saturday in the 2027 recruiting class.

Per reports from On3's Hayes Fawcett, the Longhorns have landed a commitment from five-star offensive lineman Ismael Camara, who is considered one of the best players in the 2027 cycle regardless of position.

A product of Gilmer, TX, Camara is originally from Le Mans, France but is now set to continue his football career in Austin.

Ismael Camara is One of the Fastest Risers in 2027 Class

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian looks on prior to a game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Camara played his first-ever season of varsity football in 2025 and is still relatively new to the game. The fact that he's still considered one of the best players in the class says a ton about the elite potential that scouts see in him.

At 6-6, 340 pounds, Camara is a physical freak and already has an NFL-level body. With top-tier development at Texas, Camara will likely become the next great Longhorns offensive lineman in a few years. Scouts clearly agree.

"Projects to the high-major level as a potential multi-year starter with the physical gifts, natural athleticism, and competitive demeanor to become a coveted pro prospect," Gabe Brooks of 247Sports wrote of Camara.

The best teams in college football clearly see Camara's potential, which means that Texas will need to continue recruiting him heavily despite landing the commitment. He's also received offers from programs like Georgia, Oregon, Texas A&M, Ohio State, LSU, Alabama, Michigan, Ole Miss, Florida and many more.

Texas Football's 2027 Class

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian is interviewed by the media after the game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Camara's commitment, the Longhorns now have three five-star players in the 2027 class, as he joins cornerback John Meredith III and wide receiver Easton Royal,

Texas also holds commitments from four-star recruits like cornerbacks Montre Jackson and Brandon Sherrard, edge rushers Derwin Fields, Jabarrius Garror and Cameron Hall, tight end Brock Williams, defensive lineman Kasi Currie, wide receiver Briceson Thrower and offensive tackle Brian Swanson along with many other commits.

And the best part? Texas might not be done.

The Longhorns are still awaiting decisions from five-star players like wide receiver Monshun Sales, running back Landen Williams-Callis and more.

Texas might not finish with the No. 1 recruiting class in the country but the Longhorns are once again on track to have one of the best group of signees in 2027.

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