The One Recruit Texas Cannot Afford to Lose in the 2027 Class
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The Texas Longhorns have had a busy summer on the 2027 recruiting trail. From hosting some of the best players in the class to landing multiple commitments at key positions, Steve Sarkisian and the coaching staff have had a lot to feel happy about.
However, the month of July started off on the wrong foot for the Longhorns, who lost a four-star defensive back Karnell "Greedy" James in a commitment flip to the LSU Tigers.
Now, while still pursuing commitments from other elite players, Texas is shifting a notable chunk of its focus toward keeping some of the team's top commitments before signing day arrives. This includes having to fight off LSU once again.
Texas Must Do Everything It Can to Keep Easton Royal
LSU has the chance to make Texas fans hurt even more by potentially pulling off a commitment flip of Longhorns five-star wide receiver commit Easton Royal. A product of Brother Martin in New Orleans, the lure of LSU is real for Royal, who has been open and honest about the intrigue of potentially flipping his commitment.
Despite remaining committed to the Longhorns since November, he's down to three finalists: Texas, LSU and Florida.
While Texas five-star commit and No. 1 cornerback John Meredith III is obviously a player the Longhorns can't afford to lose either, Royal makes the cut here due to his wild, back-and-forth recruitment that has seen him strongly consider flipping to either LSU or Florida.
Royal has future No. 1 passing option written all over him. With track speed, elite competitiveness and overall feel for the game, the Longhorns would have their top receiver once Dia Bell eventually takes over at quarterback in Austin.
Texas currently doesn't have a receiver that comes close to Royal's caliber in the 2027 cycle, and the only wideout arguably better, Monshun Sales, remains uncommitted while being heavily pursued by Texas, Indiana, LSU and more.
If the Longhorns lose Royal, there's no guarantee they can make up for it by landing Sales.
In the case of Meredith, losing him at some point (though unlikely) would no doubt hurt for Texas, but the Longhorns already have two other four-star commits at cornerback with Brandon Sherrard and Montre Jackson.
The Rest of Texas Football's 2027 Class
As things stands, Meredith and Royal are the clear two best players in Texas' 2027 class but the Longhorns have other key pieces that could eventually become standouts in Austin.
Texas has other commitments from four-star players like tight end Brock Williams, defensive lineman Kasi Currie, offensive tackle Brian Swanson, wide receiver Briceson Thrower, edge rushers Jabarrius Garror, Derwin Fields and Cameron Hall along with the aforementioned cornerbacks Montre Jackson and Brandon Sherrard.
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Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He also contributes as a writer for the On SI channels of the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. He was previously the editor-in-chief of Buffalo Bills on SI, Philadelphia Eagles on SI and Seattle Seahawks on SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7Follow ZachDimmitt7