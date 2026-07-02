This Position Group Has Defined the Texas Longhorns’ 2027 Class

It would be hard to find a team that is hotter in the 2027 recruiting cycle than the Texas Longhorns. Texas secured commitments from double-digit players during a busy June, and a commitment from cornerback Brandon Sherrard on July 1 kept the momentum up.

Sherrard chose Texas over LSU in a tight recruiting battle, marking a significant win for the Longhorns. With Sherrard committed to Texas, the Longhorns are forming one of the best position groups in the Class of 2027.

Texas Forming Dominant Defensive Back Room of the Future

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian speaks during SEC Media Days at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The talent Texas has accumulated in the 2027 recruiting class is impressive. Sherrard is currently rated as a unanimous top-25 cornerback in his class by Rivals, 247Sports and ESPN, adding to a stacked group of defensive backs.

At the top of the class is John Meredith III, the unanimous No. 1-rated cornerback in the country. The star defensive player chose Texas over Texas A&M in a hot recruiting battle, and the pieces have fallen into place behind him.

Following Meredith’s commitment on June 19, the Longhorns received another commitment from cornerback Montre Jackson on June 27. Like Sherrard, Jackson is a four-star cornerback recruit. He is rated as the No. 22 cornerback by ESPN and No. 27 by 247Sports.

This trio of cornerbacks has helped Texas climb the recruiting rankings. The Longhorns currently have the No. 7 class in the 2027 cycle, according to Rivals, and they're not done yet. Texas remains aggressive in pursuit of players such as offensive lineman Ismael Camara and Indiana wide receiver commit Monshun Sales.

Texas Longhorns defensive back Malik Muhammad celebrates after an interception during the game between the Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas has done well developing defensive backs like Malik Muhammad, a top recruit in the 2023 recruiting class; he had a track background and impressive coverage skills, which he honed over three seasons. The 6’0” cornerback was named All-SEC in 2025 and was selected in the 2026 NFL draft.

The Longhorns’ new cornerback trio boasts similarly impressive physical traits. Meredith is 6’2" and recorded a 200-meter time of 21.74 seconds as a sophomore.

Similarly, Jackson is 6'1" with a 100-meter dash time of 10.53 seconds. He also logged a wind-aided time of 10.39 seconds. Sherrard is also 6'1" and ran a 22.13-second 200 as a sophomore.

Combining length and speed, Texas may have its cornerback trio of the future. All three come from in-state, helping secure the Longhorns’ standing in the Lone Star State, a hotbed for recruiting. The future is bright in Austin, Texas.

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