4 Texas Longhorns Who Could Declare Early for the 2027 NFL Draft

Three Texas Longhorns — linebacker Anthony Hill Jr., cornerback Malik Muhammad and tight end Jack Endries — entered the 2026 NFL Draft after their junior seasons. Hill and Muhammad were granted special eligibility as true juniors, while Endries, a redshirt junior, had fulfilled his degree requirements, making him immediately eligible.

Hill and Muhammad were two of 42 players to receive special eligibility in 2026 as true juniors, forfeiting their final year of eligibility to enter the NFL draft early. After Colin Simmons’ All-American season as a sophomore, he is on the same track. Could any other Longhorns declare early for the 2027 NFL draft?

4 Longhorns Who Could Enter the 2027 NFL Draft Early

WRs Ryan Wingo and Cam Coleman

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo runs with the ball while Michigan Wolverines defensive back Zeke Berry attempts to tackle during the first half at Camping World Stadium. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

This list will focus on true juniors and redshirt sophomores, or players who will apply for special entry into the 2027 NFL draft, not necessarily players who will forfeit remaining eligibility. This excludes redshirt juniors, such as quarterback Arch Manning and tackle Trevor Goosby, both of whom are currently projected as potential first-round picks.

Their teammates on offense, Ryan Wingo and Cam Coleman, are both true juniors. As members of the Class of 2024, they were ranked among the top 10 wide receivers, with Coleman ranking as a top-10 recruit regardless of position.

Wingo and Coleman have similar production at this point in their career and the same yardage (1,306). As well, they have proven they have the potential to be No. 1 receivers in an offense. Wingo was ready to show he could be a No. 1, but Texas added Coleman in the offseason. This could prove to help both receivers and the offense.

“I think it helps both of them, honestly,” Sarkisian said to the media on April 7. “I think both of those guys are so accustomed to always having the safety cheating toward them. There are times when, if you’re only going to play with one safety, you can only cheat so many ways. If you’re going to play with split safety, surely that helps their run game.”

Colin Simmons

Texas Longhorns defensive end Colin Simmons during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Simmons is arguably the biggest shoo-in for the 2027 NFL draft on the Longhorns’ roster. If he took the season off, he would still likely be a first-round pick based on what he has proven already.

As a Freshman All-American in 2024, he recorded 9.0 sacks and 14.0 tackles for a loss. Many anticipated his encore in 2025, and while he started slow, it was far from a disappointment. He had an SEC-best 12.0 sacks along with 15.5 tackles for loss and his second consecutive season with three forced fumbles.

The only thing in Simmons’ way at this point is himself. Earlier this offseason, he talked about finding his purpose on the field following his success as a freshman, saying that he is now playing for himself. “I'm just having fun until I find another ‘why,’” Simmons said.

Texas has produced three No. 1 picks and 15 top-five picks, and he could join the list. The expectations are lofty, but Simmons has earned it.

LB Ty’Anthony Smith

UTEP Miners wide receiver Toric Goins Jr. makes a catch ahead of Texas Longhorns linebacker Ty’Anthony Smith during the first half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Smith requires more projection than Wingo, Coleman or Simmons, but the linebacker position often produces young talent looking to jump up to the next level. In 2026, eight linebackers were granted special eligibility. Six were selected in the top 150 picks, including Hill.

Linebacker, like running back, is a position that puts a lot of wear and tear on your body as you are often right in the middle of the action. Furthermore, the NFL is looking for inside linebackers who can play at the next level. As the game evolves, it is harder than ever to find starting-level inside linebackers, and teams are desperate.

While this will be his first season as a full-time starter, Smith has been playing since his freshman season and is a multi-year letterman. He confirmed he would be playing the role of MIKE and wearing the green dot for Texas' defense — a desirable trait for a young linebacker.

If Smith can emerge at an all-conference level in his junior season, it is not unrealistic that he could look to the next level and join what should be a large class of Longhorns in the 2027 NFL draft.

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