Texas WR Commit Easton Royal Hints at 2-Sport Future With Longhorns

Texas Longhorns defensive back Jonah Williams has achieved one of the most impressive feats in college athletics. He plays for both the Texas football team as a safety and on the baseball team as an outfielder.

Baseball and football have some skills that translate. However, playing at a collegiate level in two sports is a hard balance to strike.

True two-sport athletes are a rarity, but Texas could potentially have another one joining the athletic program. Five-star wide receiver recruit Easton Royal hinted on social media about a future as a two-sport athlete during his recent official visit.

Easton Royal Hints at 2-Sport Career With Texas

Team Roses' Easton Royal runs into the end zone for a touchdown during the Under Armour All-America Game on Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026, at Spec Martin Stadium in DeLand, Fla. | Nadia Zomorodian/News-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Williams is still trying to find the right balance as a two-sport athlete. He has started 22 games and appeared in 28 in two seasons on the diamond. Meanwhile, he had a limited role on the gridiron, playing defensive snaps in five games as a freshman.

However, some two-sport careers are easier to manage than others. Royal, a five-star wide receiver from Louisiana, hinted at his own future as a two-sport athlete — one that has been done several times before.

Royal posted a photo on his X account of him wearing a Texas track uniform during his official visit with Texas over the weekend. His post included the caption “D-U-A-L S-P-O-R-T A-T-H-L-E-T-E #bedifferent.”

The message was clear. Royal is not just one of the fastest prospects in the Class of 2027, but he is also an elite sprinter. During his junior season, he recorded personal-best times of 10.17 seconds in the 100-meter dash and 20.82 seconds in the 200-meter dash, according to MileSplit.

His blazing 100-meter time set the Louisiana state record, but he was not satisfied with his performance. “It’s expected. It obviously means a lot, but I wanted to run 10.00 or closer to the 9 range. But God blessed me to be able to run a 10.17, which I’m grateful for,” he told Jerit Roser of Louisiana Vs All Y’all.

Even more impressive is his combination of elite speed and size. Royal is listed at 5’11” and 200 pounds and took home the 2026 LHSAA Class 5A state title in the 100- and 200-meter sprints, as well as the 4x100-meter relay, for Brother Martin High School in New Orleans.

Brother Martin Crusaders wide receiver Easton Royal scores a touchdown against John Curtis Patriots linebacker Benjamin Barron (30) during the first quarter at The Shrine on Airline. | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Track and football is a combination that has been done many times before. The college football regular season starts in September, with the postseason ending in January. Meanwhile, the indoor track season begins in December, and the outdoor track season ends in June.

There are several recent examples of athletes who have had successful careers in both collegiate track and football. Texas A&M running back De’Von Achane earned All-SEC honors in both sports, and Florida running back Jeff Demps won a national title in both.

An example from the Longhorns' history is Marquise Goodwin. He caught 120 passes for 1,364 yards and seven touchdowns in four seasons as a wide receiver with Texas before being drafted in the third round of the NFL draft. On the track, he was a two-time NCAA champion in the long jump and a four-time All-American. He even qualified for the 2012 Summer Olympics, placing 10th in the final.

Royal reaffirmed his commitment to Texas during his official visit despite LSU and Florida remaining aggressive. This new wrinkle in the five-star wide receiver's recruitment process brings excitement for the Longhorns, the reigning NACDA Directors’ Cup champions.

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