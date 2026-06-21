Easton Royal Updates Where His Recruitment Stands With Texas Longhorns
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Texas Longhorns fans have been closely following the recruitment of 2027 five-star wide receiver Easton Royal, who committed to Texas back in November just one day after the Longhorns upset the then-undefeated Texas A&M Aggies.
He has remained committed to Texas since then, but there's been some uncertainty for months now that he will eventually flip his commitment to the LSU Tigers or Florida Gators. The chances of that will stay alive all the way up until signing day.
However, after taking his official visit with Texas this weekend, Royal is providing the latest update about where things stand with the Longhorns. And if his comments are any indication, Texas remains in great shape moving forward.
Easton Royal "Firm" in His Commitment to Texas
While meeting with reporters outside of Austin Bergstrom International Airport on Sunday, Royal talked about his Texas official visit and said that his commitment with the Longhorns remains "firm" as of now.
That said, Royal made it clear that the decision process is still ongoing.
"Trying to lock down my commitment, and I think they did a really good job towards that, but you know obviously, me and my mom still got things to talk about, but they definitely set the tone the right way," Royal said of Texas, per Gerry Hamilton of OnTexasFootball.
While many other top recruits have already made a decision or at least set a commitment date, Royal said that an announcement could come as early as July, though he could also wait all the way up until signing day.
"Possibly, maybe a decision in July but if not, we'll just see how the season goes and just wait until signing day," Royal said.
While Royal remains committed to Texas, it appears that some of the back-and-forth uncertainty from Longhorn fans will continue throughout the summer and into the 2026 season. As Royal begins his senior year, his focus will shift toward winning a state championship in Louisiana before potentially making a decision on signing day.
Whether that means he ends up signing with Texas or flipping to LSU or Florida remains to be seen, but there doesn't appear to be much doubt that the Longhorns are in the lead ... for now.
If Royal were to flip his commitment, it feels like he would have already done so, but time will tell how everything plays out.
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Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He also contributes as a writer for the On SI channels of the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. He was previously the editor-in-chief of Buffalo Bills on SI, Philadelphia Eagles on SI and Seattle Seahawks on SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7Follow ZachDimmitt7