Easton Royal Updates Where His Recruitment Stands With Texas Longhorns

Texas Longhorns fans have been closely following the recruitment of 2027 five-star wide receiver Easton Royal, who committed to Texas back in November just one day after the Longhorns upset the then-undefeated Texas A&M Aggies.

He has remained committed to Texas since then, but there's been some uncertainty for months now that he will eventually flip his commitment to the LSU Tigers or Florida Gators. The chances of that will stay alive all the way up until signing day.

However, after taking his official visit with Texas this weekend, Royal is providing the latest update about where things stand with the Longhorns. And if his comments are any indication, Texas remains in great shape moving forward.

Easton Royal "Firm" in His Commitment to Texas

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian looks on prior to a game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

While meeting with reporters outside of Austin Bergstrom International Airport on Sunday, Royal talked about his Texas official visit and said that his commitment with the Longhorns remains "firm" as of now.

That said, Royal made it clear that the decision process is still ongoing.

"Trying to lock down my commitment, and I think they did a really good job towards that, but you know obviously, me and my mom still got things to talk about, but they definitely set the tone the right way," Royal said of Texas, per Gerry Hamilton of OnTexasFootball.

5-star Texas WR commit @easton_3k talks about Texas OV and where his recruitment stands. @ontexasfootball pic.twitter.com/UOwsAZ8KEH — Gerry Hamilton (@GHamiltonOTF) June 21, 2026

While many other top recruits have already made a decision or at least set a commitment date, Royal said that an announcement could come as early as July, though he could also wait all the way up until signing day.

"Possibly, maybe a decision in July but if not, we'll just see how the season goes and just wait until signing day," Royal said.

While Royal remains committed to Texas, it appears that some of the back-and-forth uncertainty from Longhorn fans will continue throughout the summer and into the 2026 season. As Royal begins his senior year, his focus will shift toward winning a state championship in Louisiana before potentially making a decision on signing day.

Whether that means he ends up signing with Texas or flipping to LSU or Florida remains to be seen, but there doesn't appear to be much doubt that the Longhorns are in the lead ... for now.

If Royal were to flip his commitment, it feels like he would have already done so, but time will tell how everything plays out.

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