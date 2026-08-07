The Justus Terry Hype Train Just Reached A New Level at Texas Fall Camp

It goes without saying, players aren’t going to throw their teammates under the bus when they step in front of a microphone with the media.

However, that doesn’t mean that when they do, you’d hear the term “generational talent” used very often.

Yet, that was the exact term Hero Kanu used to describe Justus Terry, as he enters his sophomore year for the Texas Longhorns.

A Generational Talent

Justus Terry on Texas Longhorns Visit | Justus Terry on X

“He’s definitely a generational talent,” Kanu said. “Really, really good guy. Obviously got to stay healthy and gotta make sure he’s doing his job, coming along, following the lead.”

Kanu praised several defensive linemen when he spoke with the media on Thursday. Josiah Sharma and Geffrard were also mentioned by the Ohio State transfer as standouts, yet it was Terry who had “impressed” him the most thus far.

“At the end of the day, you can have all the talent in the world, but it can only get you so far,” Kanu said. “You’ve got to be out there, making plays, putting his potential to use, but I’ve got big expectations for him.”

Hearing Terry’s name brought up at the start of fall camp for Texas may not exactly be a surprise. He was a player who stood out to Longhorns on SI after the first day of fall camp, while he also has that former five-star ranking to his name.

The Manchester, Georgia, native was the proverbial cherry on top of an already talented 2025 recruiting class for Texas. Battling Georgia for his commitment, Terry picked the Longhorns the day before the 2024 SEC Championship game versus Georgia.

His commitment helped Texas secure the nation’s No. 1-ranked recruiting class, and it came at Georgia’s expense.

After only playing in 10 games as a true freshman, totaling eight tackles and 1.5 for a loss, Terry is now a potential breakout player.

At 6-foot-5 and 289 pounds, he can play in multiple spots along the Texas defensive line, whether it be on the interior as a defensive tackle, or more like a defensive end in a 4-I technique (inside shoulder of tackle) or 5-technique (head on over the tackle).

While Muschamp was part of the staff at Georgia that failed to keep Terry in-state, his return to Austin as defensive coordinator now sees him get to coach the Georgia native. Along with a defensive line room that Kanu really likes the look of.

“It's really good. And the best thing about it is it's deep,” Kanu said. “We got a lot of guys that can play.”

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