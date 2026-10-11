The Good, Bad and Ugly of Texas' loss Against Oklahoma

In a shocking upset, No. 1 Texas lost to unranked Oklahoma, 27-24 on a game-winning field goal by the Sooners. The Longhorns started off the game strong with explosive plays on offense and a typical, dominant performance by its defense.

Ultimately, Oklahoma made adjustments at halftime and stepped up bigger in the big moments, leading to a victory. Here is the good, bad and ugly of the loss for Texas.

The Good

Oct 11, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning runs with the ball during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Through the first four games of the season, Texas' weakest aspect of their offense was their big play ability. The Longhorns ranked in the bottom half of the SEC in 20+ yard offensive plays through the first part of the year and Manning pushed that criticism aside to open up the scoring in the first quarter.

Manning found wide receiver Cam Coleman for a 41-yard touchdown to put Texas up before following it up with a 34-yard bullet to Ryan Wingo in the second quarter.

While there was still a struggle to find consistent momentum and Manning threw that costly pick-six in the fourth quarter, the offense showed flashes of its potential that people expected coming into the season.

The Bad

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer (10) rushes as Texas Longhorns defensive back Jaylon Guilbeau (3) and Texas Longhorns defensive back Michael Taaffe (16) defend in the first half of the Red River Rivalry college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorn at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Texas' defense has been dominant all season behind defensive coordinator Will Muschamp and Colin Simmons. It seemed through the first half of the Cotton Bowl that the trend would continue after Simmons added another sack to his total and Oklahoma was held to a single rushing yard.

The Sooners found a way to contain Simmons in the second half, and while the Longhorns' defense didn't completely fall apart, it gave Oklahoma an opportunity to get comfortable and establish the run.

Finally, when Texas needed its defense to clutch up in the final drive after their offense couldn't, they weren't able to.

Oklahoma won on the sidelines in a drive that the Longhorns knew the Sooners wouldn't be able to use the middle of the field.

The Ugly

Oct 11, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) looks to throw the ball during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Manning and Texas' special teams take full responsibility for the upset loss.

Oklahoma's blocked punt in the second quarter finally created a moment of momentum for a team that spent the majority of the first quarter without a first down on offense.

There will be controversy, not only on the potential roughing the kicker call, but also if the ball was recovered in the end zone before going out of bounds. But ultimately, the call was made and it gave the Sooners hope in this game.

Another moment of hope for Oklahoma came after Texas missed a 53-yard field goal in the fourth quarter with the game tied. It was a long field goal for Gianni Spetic, whose season high is 55 yards, but it was a repeating trend of the Longhorns not stepping up in the big moments.



Although the biggest deciding factors of the game were Manning's two interceptions. With the game tied at 17, Manning tried to slot a ball into a sea of red that ultimately led to an Oklahoma player standing in the end zone, now, with a seven-point lead.

The second interception came at a crucial moment in Texas' final offensive drive of the game. In a season-defining drive, Manning threw to the sideline and Oklahoma defensive back Courtland

Guillory jumped in front of the ball, eventually leading to the Sooners' game-winning drive.

The Longhorns have faced a humbling loss and will now head into next week for the first time since week two as not the No. 1 team in the country. Time will tell if this makes Texas stronger in the long run or if it begins a downfall.

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