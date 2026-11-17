Arch Manning Delivers Brutally Honest Take on Texas' Losses to Oklahoma, Florida
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Arch Manning addressed a reporter, asking how Texas turns the page after the LSU win in Baton Rouge this past Saturday and doesn't lose focus ahead of a matchup with 4-6 Arkansas, with a very self-aware answer.
As Manning relayed, any SEC program could beat another on any given Saturday.
Manning and the Longhorns know that all too well after shocking losses as heavy favorites against Oklahoma and Florida this season.
“We are the biggest example of anybody can beat anybody. We lost to OU and Florida," Manning said on Monday.
UT is viewed as a heavy favorite for this weekend's matchup with the Razorbacks at Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium. The Longhorns were one-score favorites against the Sooners and two-score favorites against the Gators.
While a Texas defeat this weekend in Austin would be the most drastic loss the SEC has seen since Auburn upset Georgia in Athens this past October, the Razorbacks are coming off a dominant 34-6 win over South Carolina. Arkansas carries more momentum into this weekend than at any point all season.
Texas Has Two Dangerous Upset Chances Remaining
Manning has the right attitude about the SEC as Texas winds the 2026 regular season down. While the CFP is in their crosshairs, the Longhorns cannot lose focus in either of the final two weeks against conference bottom-feeders.
Arkansas was expected to be an even weaker opponent than the Hogs project to be this weekend. Texas A&M, though, was supposed to be a greater challenge on Black Friday. The Aggies are 4-6 and losers of three straight. That could be four straight losses after a trip to Norman, Oklahoma, this coming weekend.
Mike Elko's seat is hot, but he could cool it off with Texas A&M's first win over Texas since the 2010 season. That game will have a big-game feel in College Station despite the Aggies' futility this season.
Given some of the down games Manning has had against weaker opponents this fall, there's every reason for Steve Sarkisian and Co. to be fully locked in over the next two weeks. Arkansas and Texas A&M are historical rivals who have had these next two weekends circled all season.
The stakes are high for Sarkisian, in particular, who could face uncomfortable offseason conversations if a CFP run is prematurely ended any time over the next two weekends against one of the SEC's worst teams.
We'll see what lessons were learned in those Oklahoma and Florida losses soon enough.
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Andrew is a freelance journalist based in Austin, Texas, who has bylines on Hardwood Houdini, Nothin' But Nets, and The Sporting News. His work has been featured in The Miami Herald, Bleacher Report, and Yahoo Sports. Andrew graduated from Brooklyn College with a degree in print journalism in 2017 and has been a sports fan since 1993.Follow ARJHughes