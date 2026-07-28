The Last Time Texas Returned This Much Production, How Did That Season End?

Roster retention is a rare luxury in college football. It's one thing to keep a roster together each year, but it's another challenge to keep your star players in the program. Not to mention, young players with lots of potential can leave if they didn't get enough opportunities.

The Texas Longhorns did a fantastic job of limiting roster turnover. Texas is returning 68 percent of its production, which is the fifth-highest among 138 FBS teams.

It's not a gurantee for success, but the Longhorns should feel confident about the key contributors returning. It wasn't too long ago that Texas followed a similar model which led to success.

A Similar Path to 2024?

Texas Longhorns offensive linemen Kelvin Banks Jr., Cole Hutson, Jake Majors, and quarterback Quinn Ewers celebrate. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Heading into the 2024 season, the Longhorns ranked second in the SEC in returning production. Quarterback Quinn Ewers returned for another season. They returned key defensive players like Anthony Hill Jr., Michael Taafe, and Jahdae Barron.

They also brought back Kelvin Banks Jr. at left tackle and added Isaiah Bond and Matthew Golden through the transfer portal. The result was Texas dominating its first season in the SEC and winning two College Football Playoff games.

It was a tremendous season for the Longhorns, built on their experience and continuity from the 2023 season. It also resulted in several players hearing their names called in the NFL draft.

How the 2026 Team is Similar

Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Colin Simmons reacts after making a tackle. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's eerily similar to how the two teams went about roster construction. Texas is returning its star quarterback (Arch Manning), bringing back key defensive players (Colin Simmons, Jelani McDonald), and has acquired a star wide receiver in the transfer portal (Cam Coleman).

The difference is that this transfer portal class could be better than 2024. Rasheem Biles, Ian Geffrard, and Raleek Brown are just some of the names that will make a major impact. Steve Sarkisian isn't just depending on the returning players to be enough.

He went out and recruited experienced players who can come in and buy into the culture. Sarkisian believes Coleman can be one of those culture players.

"You know, the thing about Cam, everybody sees the highlight plays, the play-making ability, the physical ability that he has. What I love is the person," Sarkisian said at SEC Media Days. "This guy is a great human being...I think he's been a great addition to that room, to that offense."

Sarkisian is following a model that has worked in the past. However, Texas has far greater aspirations than a couple of CFP wins. They want to win the conference and secure a national championship.

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