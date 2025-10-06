The Longhorns Biggest Issue Is Ruining Their Season
The Texas Longhorns dropped their second game of the season this past weekend, 29-21 to the Florida Gators, a closer indicated by the score than from watching the entire game. An offensive collapse that leaves the coaching staff and fans wondering where to go from there and how they can fix it.
While many are clamoring about the performance from quarterback Arch Manning, he wasn't great, having his own issues at times during the game, but he was nowhere near the most significant problem the offense had during the game.
Steve Sarkisian's offensive unit has an offensive line problem, evident by their struggles running the ball, and the pocket collapsing around Manning during their loss to the Gators. If the trend continues, the Longhorns' entire season could be ruined, and they face arguably their toughest test of the season now, in the Oklahoma Sooners.
Numbers Tell A Different Story
The Longhorns' offense is anemic, and while it has been easy for finger-pointing to be directed at Manning, the young signal-caller might actually be the thing keeping them together so far through the season. The performance against the Gators might have just brought the problem to light. Manning was sacked six times, threw two interceptions, and was forced to be the team's only rushing attack.
Manning was constantly pressured, and now has the highest single-game pressure rate faced by an SEC starting quarterback this season at 59.5 percent, a mark more than four points higher than the next closest quarterback. He was pressured 36 times in the game, the most in the Sarkisian era, and the problem hasn't been a single-game issue either, as he has been pressured 67 times in total this season, according to PFF.
Manning is doing everything he can in the pocket to avoid the sacks, but he isn't helping himself by stepping into throws to deliver a strike either; often, he bails too early, rather than trusting his pocket awareness. 13.4 percent of his drop-backs that have been pressured this season have resulted in sacks, which marks 68th in the country among quarterbacks.
There is no immediate fix either. No players are returning from injury who could bolster the offensive line, and there are no experienced players who could step up. The five they have are their hand for the rest of the season. The only thing that can help them is getting a semblance of a rushing attack that doesn't come from their quarterback.
With the re-injury to Quintrevion Wisner and CJ Baxter still being out, Manning is the team's leading rusher and has accounted for 18.5 percent (160 of 863) of the team's rushing yards on the season. Defenses can pin their ears back and rush, without having to worry about outside runs or counters.
There is no immediate fix, besides simply improving and better communication at the line, picking up blocking assignments, and blitzes. There is no one coming to help boost the production yet in the running game. For Sarkisian and Manning, though, if the big guys up front don't improve, there is a chance their record might not either.