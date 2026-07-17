The One Recruit Who Could Define Texas' 2027 Recruiting Class

The Texas Longhorns should be one of the top teams in college football heading into the 2026 season. Steve Sarkisian's group will look to erase the disappointing result of missing the College Football Playoff last season.

Sarkisian is building the program up in a big way, and there is undeniable talent on the current roster. However, it's impossible to ignore what is brewing in Austin for 2027 and beyond.

Texas currently has the sixth-best 2027 recruiting class in the country according to 247Sports. Of the 22 commits, three are five-stars, and 14 are four-stars. There are a couple of exciting players to choose from, but one could define the class in a big way.

John Meredith III is the Defining Player of the Class

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian walks into Sanford Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are so many enticing players to choose from in this 2027 class, whether it's newly committed five-star offensive lineman Ismael Camara, defensive lineman Kasi Currie, or five-star wideout Easton Royal (assuming he stays with Texas).

However, five-star cornerback John Meredith III has the potential to be the best player in this class, but also one of the best defensive backs in the country in a couple of seasons.

He's the fourth-ranked player in the 2027 class and for good reason. His size is a perfect fit for the collegiate level, but he also has impeccable footwork and speed. Meredith III rarely gets tested, and when he does, he makes the opposing offense pay.

The future Longhorn has rare abilities that will keep one side of the field on lockdown. He's drawn comparisons to NFL All-Pro corner Sauce Gardner. That kind of impact wins games, and he should thrive with Texas' defense.

Texas is Building a Loaded Future

There are so many components that go toward building a winning culture. The Longhorns are still trying to capture a national championship for the first time since the 2005-06 season, but Sarkisian is taking the right steps towards ensuring that.

It's one thing to have a talented roster that can compete for a year or two. Sark is recruiting at a high level, and with this 2027 class, Texas could be set up nicely for years to come.

The 2027 recruiting class isn't complete yet. There are some other races that the Longhorns are competing in, including the fight to keep Royal in Austin, but it's guys like Meredith III that can change the outlook of an entire team because of his game-changing skills.

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