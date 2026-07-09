Texas 5-Star CB John Meredith III Sends Strong Message to Texas Tech

It's still weird to see the Texas Longhorns as a member of the SEC. Sure, from a financial standpoint, the decision to leave the Big 12 made a lot of sense. Still, it was tough to see some traditional yearly matchups go away.

One of the biggest positives when it comes to traditional rivalries was that the Oklahoma Sooners joined the SEC as well. No one wants to live in a world where the Red River Rivalry doesn't exist. But what about some other fun matchups that fans don't get to see anymore?

There has been a lot of back and forth between the Longhorns and Texas Tech Red Raiders this offseason. All of the smack talk will ultimately lead to a game between the programs, and that may be the perfect answer to all of the smack being talked. Longhorns 2027 5-star cornerback commit John Meredith is on the side of seeing these two programs meet again on the gridiron.

A Needed Battle

Nov 24, 2023; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns linebacker Jett Bush (43) runs in to the end zone while defended by Texas Tech Red Raiders running back Tahj Brooks (28) during the second half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Rivals national recruiting reporter Adam Gorney recently got the chance to speak with Meredith about the rivalry between the Red Raiders and Longhorns.

"I would like Texas to play Texas Tech so people can know what's the real difference between them," Meredith said.

It has felt like the Red Raiders keep agitating the Longhorns in hopes of having a marquee game on their schedule in the future. However, is that really something that Red Raiders head coach Joey McGuire wants?

The last matchup between the programs was back in 2023. The Longhorns earned a 57-7 win over the Red Raiders. A 50-point win is the kind of exclamation point that should put a bow on a potential rematch for the foreseeable future.

Since 2000, the Longhorns have had the edge over the Red Raiders with an 18-5 record in the matchup. It's been clear for quite some time which team has the better program, but it appears that absence makes the heart grow fonder.

Nov 24, 2023; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns fans holds up a sign after a victory over the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Meredith would like to see the rivalry be rekindled, and it's probably safe to say most Longhorns fans would be okay with it too. Think about it. A power conference matchup where the Longhorns are more than likely going to win. That's a no-brainer in this era of college football.

Will fans ever get to see the in-state foes on the field together again?

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