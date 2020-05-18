The Recruiting Big Board: Running Back

Texas filled one of its running back slots int he 2021 class with the commitment of Jonathon Brooks last week, but the Longhorns likely aren't done at the position.

So who is still left on the board for Texas at running back? We're taking a look at all the uncommitted players with outstanding offers from the Longhorns.

Camar Wheaton, Garland Lakeview Centennial (Texas)

Ranking: No. 1 RB, No. 2 player in Texas and No. 27 overall recruit according to 247Sports.

Film study: This is the guy everyone wants right now when it comes to running backs. Wheaton is a big-play threat every time he touches the ball and has the ability to chew up yardage as an every-down back as well. He has rushed for more than 3,100 yards and 40 touchdowns at the high school level and has the potential to come in and start right away at most backfields in the country.

The contenders: Wheaton took unofficial visits to Texas, Oklahoma, LSU and Alabama before recruiting was shut down in mid-March. At least a couple of experts seem to think he's leaning toward the Sooners right now, but you get the feeling any of the schools he has visited so far could end up landing his services.

Donovan Edwards, West Bloomfield, Michigan

Ranking: No. 3 RB, No. 2 player in Michigan, No. 38 overall prospect according to 247Sports.

Film study: At 5-foot-10 and over 200 pounds, Edwards already looks like a guy who could be starting at the next level. He's powerful, sees the field well and explodes once he gets some daylight. Some scouts have compared him to the NFL's Alvin Kamara. He enjoys pass blocking, can line up at receiver when needed and might even have a future in the return game.

The contenders: Most believe Georgia is out in front right now with in-state Michigan and Michigan State both in the mix as well. Oklahoma has built up a good relationship with the blue-chip recruit and Alabama has shown some interest. If you were to rank a top five, the Longhorns would probably be just on the outside right now, but Texas would definitely like an opportunity to get Edwards on campus once in-person visits resume.

LJ Johnson, Cy Fair (Texas)

Ranking: No. 4 RB, No. 7 player in the state of Texas and No. 43 overall recruit according to 247Sports.

Film study: Johnson runs with a naturally-low pad level that allows him to take full advantage of his power. A north-south runner the ability to rip through arm tackles, he has another gear in the open field as portrayed by his legit 4.42 40-yard dash time at The Opening last year.

The contenders: Georgia is working really hard to snag this Lone Star State recruit. Texas' rivals Texas A & M and Oklahoma are also close to the top of the Johnson's favorite schools so far. Stanford and LSU. You get the feeling Johnson's recruitment will be closely tied to what happens with Wheaton as dominos start to fall and schools fill up their available slots.

