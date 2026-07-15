The Positions That Will Give Texas a Weekly Advantage Over Almost Every Opponent

The Texas Longhorns come into 2026 with a standard to win a lot of games. Plain and simple.

Texas attacked the transfer portal, supplementing their talented roster with external additions. The Longhorns should be a serious contender in the SEC if they can stay healthy.

The schedule presents some fair challenges along the way, but Texas should feel good about a couple of position groups.

Texas Could Have a Stout Offensive Line

Texas Longhorns lineman Brandon Baker before a game. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Head coach Steve Sarkisian had to make a few changes to the offensive line this offseason. They brought in Melvin Siani from Wake Forest and Laurence Seymore from Western Kentucky.

Brandon Baker will also be making a positional change as he moves from tackle to guard, while Trevor Goosby holds down left tackle and Connor Robertson at center.

Baker appeared on the 3rd & Longhorn show and talked about the change to guard.

"Being from tackle, you're dealing with a lot of the quicker guys," he said. "Now at guard, the movements are happening a lot faster because the contact is happening now, but the players are slower."

Baker also talked about the offensive line as a whole. He said, "It's been a lot of fun. Having those [transfer] guys has been wonderful, they've bought in to the culture we've upheld. There's a lot of fun personalities in the room."

There is no doubt the offensive line still has to gel together with a lot of moving parts, but this group has the potential to be one of the best in the country.

The Longhorns Wide Receivers Has a Clear Advantage

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo runs the ball. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Outside of Ohio State, the Longhorns should have a clear advantage at wide receiver each week. They suffered a couple of key departures, like Parker Livingstone and DeAndre Moore Jr., but no team made a splashier move at wide receiver in the transfer portal like Texas.

They added the top wideout in the portal with Cam Coleman. At Auburn, he hauled in 93 catches for 1,306 yards and 13 touchdowns. Now, he'll get an opportunity to catch passes from a better quarterback in Arch Manning.

Coleman is a game-changer who can stretch the field and win one-on-one battles. In addition, the Longhorns brought back elite production from last year in Ryan Wingo and Emmett Mosley V.

The wide receiver room has an opportunity to set up a versatile offense. They revamped the running back room by bringing in Hollywood Smothers and Raleek Brown.

They are both experienced running backs from their previous destinations, so Sarkisian provided the offense with a dynamic punch at running back. If the receivers can create easy separation and spread out the defense, it sets up the rest of the offense perfectly.

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