The Steve Sarkisian-Ole Miss Beef Just Took Another Turn

The Texas Longhorns have yet to play the Ole Miss Rebels since entering the SEC but the rivalry is already beginning to form during the offseason.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian made some eye-popping comments earlier this week about the Rebels and the program's academic standards. Sarkisian said, in part that "All you have to do is take basket weaving, and you can get an Ole Miss degree.”

As a result of his comments, many fans on social media directed criticism towards Sarkisian. And now, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith is joining in and making sure to publicly voice his displeasure with Sarkisian's remarks.

Stephen A. Smith Calls Out Steve Sarkisian

ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith looks on before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

During Thursday's episode of First Take, Smith spoke for three minutes about his frustration with Sarkisian's comments, saying it was "classless" and "below the belt."

"Steve Sarkisian, that was low," Smith said. "There's no reason for that. There's no reason for that whatsoever. ... That's a low damn blow, Ole Miss didn't deserve that."

Smith pointed to Sarkisian's comments as being insensitive to the educational standards in the state of Mississippi.

"To sit up there and make a statement like that, basket weaving, is a very it's an insulting thing to the university," Smith said. "You're diminishing the quality of the education that they may offer at that institution. You got an abundance of people out there that's looking to make lives for themselves, to prosper and to be happy and getting a college degree from there. You can't go at a university like that."

"Steve Sarkisian, that was low. There's no reason for that."@stephenasmith reacts to Texas football head coach Steve Sarkisian's comments on Ole Miss pic.twitter.com/NZ1UDUH9ad — First Take (@FirstTake) May 14, 2026

If Sarkisian and the University of Texas attempt to make a public apology, Smith said that he's already planning on ignoring it.

"I don't give a damn what the University of Texas tries to say, to explain away that comment, under no circumstances is that comment supposed to come out of the mouth of an opposing SEC coach, any coach, for that matter, you're a leader of young men," Smith said.

Texas and Ole Miss are two historical programs that will now begin some new history, as the Longhorns are now entering their third year in the SEC. This latest piece of drama is just another chapter in a series that has featured eight total meetings (including vacated wins).

The Longhorns will host Ole Miss in Austin next season on Saturday, October 24 as Texas plays the second contest of a three-game home stand.

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