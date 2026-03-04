Mics Caught LeBron James’s Powerful Postgame Message to Zion Williamson

Zion Williamson recently opened up about the struggles he faced with his weight while he was rehabbing a broken foot during the 2021–22 NBA season. He told ESPN’s Malika Andrews in an interview that he was feeling “really low” seeing all the criticism coming his way regarding his weight as he struggled to get back onto the court.

During that difficult time for Williamson, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith was one of his harshest critics. After this week’s interview with Andrews, Smith doubled down on his previous comments and went so far to call Williamson a “food addict” among other things on Tuesday’s First Take episode.

Williamson and the Pelicans played LeBron James and the Lakers on Tuesday night, hours after Smith’s comments circulated online. After the game, which Los Angeles won 110–101, James embraced Williamson and gave him an encouraging, not safe for work message about Smith’s comments.

“F--- all that bulls--- about Stephen A.,” James seemingly told Williamson after hugging.

James and Smith have a history of not getting along. Last March, the two men were seen in a sideline spat at a Lakers–Knicks game, creating quite a stir on social media. James seemingly didn’t appreciate comments Smith made about his son Bronny, and the two men went back and forth on social media and in various podcast appearances. The feud continued online, sparking responses from various players and media personalities, and even NBA commissioner Adam Silver chimed in. Smith also said he believes James tried to hurt his media career in an interview with Graham Bensinger posted last week.

James probably understands better than anyone what it’s like to be involved in a feud with Smith. Hopefully his words helped Williamson handle the situation better.

