3 Texas Longhorns Games That Could Host College GameDay

The Texas Longhorns will host College GameDay, ESPN’s flagship college football pre-game show, on Sept. 12, when they welcome the Ohio State Buckeyes to Austin, Texas, for a rematch of last season’s opening-week showdown.

The home-and-home series between the two historic programs had massive implications last year, only amplifying the magnitude of this season’s contest.

Texas will appear on College GameDay for the sixth season in a row, making multiple appearances in 2022, 2023 and 2024. Excluding any theoretical postseason matchups, could Texas make multiple appearances again in 2026?

Which Texas Longhorns Games Could Host College GameDay

Texas at Oklahoma (Red River Rivalry), Week 6

Texas Longhorns defensive back Malik Muhammad celebrates an interception intended for Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Deion Burks in the first half of the Red River Rivalry college football game at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As SEC members, Texas now has two marquee rivalry games every season: Oklahoma and Texas A&M. Given that the Longhorns play the Aggies on a Friday, it seems more likely that College GameDay would be interested in the Red River Rivalry, which is not an uncommon matchup for the program.

The show has attended the historic rivalry eight times, most recently in 2023. That ties it for the seventh-most common matchup in the program's history. It has also been a ranked-versus-ranked game in six of the last nine years, making it all the more enticing.

There are other good options in Week 6, though. Georgia goes to Tuscaloosa, Ala., to play Alabama. It is the third-most common matchup in show history, making it a difficult game to compete against. The Red River Rivalry is also not played on a college campus, though that has not deterred College GameDay from attending in the past.

When the Longhorns and Sooners play, it is a borderline holiday in Texas and Oklahoma. Whether or not College GameDay attends will not hold fans back from tuning in.

Ole Miss at Texas, Week 8

A view of the Texas Longhorns mascot relaxing on the sidelines during the second half of the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Not only have Texas and Ole Miss not played since the Longhorns joined the SEC, but the two historic programs have not met since 2013. That game, though, resulted in a win for the Rebels but was vacated in 2019 due to NCAA violations.

Including Ole Miss’s vacated win, the Rebels and Longhorns have only played twice since 1966. More matchups will be sure to come, but the stakes could be high with the SEC race in full swing.

Furthermore, it will be a matchup between two NFL draft hopefuls. Arch Manning is looking to prove himself for a potential first-round bid in the 2027 NFL draft, while Trinidad Chambliss turned down a nearly guaranteed early-round selection to return for the 2026 season.

Texas and Ole Miss could contend for both an SEC title and a College Football Playoff appearance. If both teams are in that position by Week 8, this historically uncommon matchup is a good bet for College GameDay.

Other games in Week 8 include Texas A&M at Alabama, Tennessee at South Carolina and Indiana at Michigan

Texas at LSU, Week 11

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Emmett Mosley V reacts after a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Similar to Ole Miss visiting Texas, the Longhorns have not faced the LSU Tigers very often. Being in the same conference, things will change, but the two programs have faced off twice since 1962.

The last time LSU and Texas played was in 2019 in Austin. They also played in the Cotton Bowl in 2002 and 1962. The last time the Longhorns traveled to Baton Rouge, La., was over 70 years ago in 1953.

Both Texas and LSU are no strangers to the College GameDay program. LSU has the eighth-most appearances all-time, and Texas is 13th. However, Death Valley ties for fourth in games hosted (14), trailing only Ohio State, Alabama and Michigan.

LSU will host College GameDay in Week 1, which would mean multiple repeat guests in the same week. That could deter the program as there are several other big games in Week 11 — Georgia Tech at Clemson, USC at Indiana and Michigan at Oregon, among others.

However, this is a game that has not happened in over 70 years, a selling point that may be too good to pass up.

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