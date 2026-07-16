The Texas Longhorns Offense Has One Thing Defenses Won't Be Able to Stop

The Steve Sarkisian offense may be known for its prolific passing game, top-end wide receivers, and a quarterback who can make all the throws. It’s been the system that’s gotten the best out of top quarterbacks like Mark Sanchez, Matt Ryan, Tua Tagovailoa, and most recently Quinn Ewers, while producing receivers like De’Vonta Smith, Xavier Worthy, and Adonai Mitchell.

Yet, while the passing game and quarterback play get all the attention, it is the running game that plays the most integral role in unlocking the entire system. As shown last season, a struggling run game completely neutralizes the one thing that Sarkisian’s offense relies on: the play-action pass.

Now, as fall camp is just weeks away, the play-action passing game could resurrect the Texas Longhorns' offense as one of the nation’s best.

The Formula

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian went 5-7 during his first season with the Longhorns. 2022-08-22-steve-sarkisian | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It didn’t take many games last season before the shortcomings offensively were clear. Texas needed a better offensive line in the run and passing games, and needed top-class backs and another receiver to pair with Ryan Wingo, preferably an X-receiver.

That is exactly what Sarkisian and Co. secured once the transfer portal opened. They added multiple offensive line transfers, including Melvin Siani, two running backs, Hollywood Smothers and Raleek Brown, and Auburn star receiver Cam Coleman.

In both Smothers and Brown, Texas adds capable 1,000-yard rushers, who fit the traditionally wide-zone scheme that Sarkisian has utilized.

Then there is Coleman, a 6-foot-3, 200-pound receiver who has yet to record a 1,000-yard season. Yet, was productive nonetheless in two seasons at Auburn, both of which featured inconsistent quarterback play.

Coleman pairs alongside Wingo, as the X and Z-receiver duo that both possess a combo of size and speed that is different from what Sarkisian has had previously at Texas. Wingo showed his prowess as an explosive outlet in the screen and quick-passing game, which will work well with the more down-field threat that Coleman brings.

Yet, for Sarkisian’s play-action pass scheme to work, which will feature plenty of post and crossing routes, they’ll need Smothers and Brown to show the home-run ability they both showed in their previous stops.

The Longhorns will get to put all of this to the test in Week 1 against Texas State before the real challenges begin starting on Sept. 12 at home against Ohio State.

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