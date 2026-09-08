The Texas Player Who Could Draw the Toughest Ohio State Matchup

After a long offseason, the Texas Longhorns are finally through week one of the regular season, getting a chance to answer lingering questions that clouded the program prior to the week one affair.

The Longhorns kicked off the season with an emphatic win over the Texas State Bobcats, showing off the new-look roster that is riddled with talent in every group on the field for the 2026 season.

Now, though, the Longhorns will face a critical early test, taking on the Ohio State Buckeyes and potentially the No. 1 NFL Draft pick, Jeremiah Smith, an elite receiver who will be a focal point of the defense, but which Longhorn will be tasked with defending him?

Graceson Littleton Answered the Call Last Year

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Brandon Inniss (1) attempts to make a catch over Texas Longhorns defensive back Graceson Littleton (29) in the first half at Ohio Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last year, to kick off the season, it was true freshman Graceson Littleton who had the biggest impact covering Smith, keeping up with him stride-for-stride, while also playing physical enough to keep him honest off the line.

The Longhorns have done something right against him over the years, holding him to just seven catches for 46 yards, and surprisingly, no touchdowns. With new defensive coordinator Will Muschamp at the helm, who is known for an aggressive style of play-calling, it will fall now, more than ever, to the secondary to be at the peak of its game.

Kade Phillips and Bo Mascoe could both be options as well if they go with one of the true cornerbacks on the roster. Phillips is the younger option of the two but was the highest-graded cornerback against Texas State, while Mascoe has experience against the Buckeyes, having played them last season with Rutgers.

The Longhorns will have options to go with, but Littleton proved last year he could go toe-to-toe with one of the best receivers in the country, and the coaching staff could give him a leash to prove he can do it for a second season in a row.

Don't Be Surprised if There is Help

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) makes a catch over Texas Longhorns defensive back Malik Muhammad (5) in the first half at Ohio Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Covering a player of Smith's caliber is never easy, and while ideally the Longhorns have similar talent levels across the board, the Buckeyes receiver is a top-five projected pick for a reason. With that said, the Longhorns have talented cornerbacks, but there should be some over-the-top help as well.

Shading a safety, perhaps such as Kobe Black, who has experience in the cornerback role, could provide relief, giving a shadow to prevent any "home run" style plays from breaking loose.

However, providing bracket coverage would loosen up help elsewhere on the field, requiring the other defensive backs to be on top of their game against a receiving corps that isn't short of talent by any measure.

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