Where Texas Longhorns Rank in New AP Top 25 Before Ohio State Showdown

The Texas Longhorns are gearing up for one of the biggest home games in program history this Saturday against the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Texas will be seeking revenge against Ohio State after losses in the 2024 College Football Semifinals and the season opener in 2025.

The matchup is now officially a battle of Top-5 teams after the Week 2 AP Poll was released on Tuesday.

Texas Longhorns Rise Up AP Top 25 Rankings

Texas Longhorns edge Colin Simmons (1) reacts after recovering a fumble during the third quarter against the Texas State Bobcats at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Longhorns moved up one spot from No. 5 to No. 4 in the latest rankings after beating Texas State, 59-7, in the season opener at home.

Ohio State stayed at No. 1 after a dominant 56-3 win over Ball State in Columbus.

With Ohio State officially staying at No. 1, this means that Saturday will mark the first time since 2022 that Texas has played the top-ranked team in the country at home. The Longhorns have played three No. 1 teams at home in program history and are 1-2 in such instances, with losses to Ohio State (2006) and Alabama (2022) with the lone win coming against SMU (1950).

Texas is 2-3 all-time against Ohio State, and all five matchups have been memorable.

It started in 2005 when Vince Young led No. 2 Texas to a 25-22 win in Columbus over No. 4 Ohio State to kickstart what ended up being an undefeated, championship-winning season for the Longhorns.

The two teams met again the following season in Austin but No. 2 Texas got dominated by No. 1 Ohio State in a 24-7 loss.

Texas and Ohio State would then meet in the 2008 Fiesta Bowl, as the Longhorns won a 24-21 thriller that ended with a game-winning touchdown from wide receiver Quan Cosby.

Fans from both sides know how the next two matchups went.

The Rest of the AP Top 25

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) warms up before a game against the Texas State Bobcats at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here is how the AP Top 25 looks headed into Week 2:

No. 1 - Ohio State Buckeyes



No. 2 - Georgia Bulldogs



No. 3 - Notre Dame Fighting Irish



No. 4 - Texas Longhorns



No. 5 - Indiana Hoosiers



No. 6 - Oregon Ducks



No. 7 - Miami Hurricanes



No. 8 - LSU Tigers



No. 9 - Ole Miss Rebels



No. 10 - Texas A&M Aggies



No. 11 - Oklahoma Sooners



No. 12 - Alabama Crimson Tide



No. 13 - Texas Tech Red Raiders



No. 14 - USC Trojans



No. 15 - BYU Cougars



No. 16 - Penn State Nittany Lions



No. 17 - SMU Mustangs



No. 18 - Tennessee Volunteers



No. 19 - Washington Huskies



No. 20 - Utah Utes



No. 21 - Iowa Hawkeyes



No. 22 - Houston Cougars



No. 23 - Missouri Tigers



No. 24 - Louisville Cardinals



No. 25 Virginia Cavaliers

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