Where Texas Longhorns Rank in New AP Top 25 Before Ohio State Showdown
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The Texas Longhorns are gearing up for one of the biggest home games in program history this Saturday against the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Texas will be seeking revenge against Ohio State after losses in the 2024 College Football Semifinals and the season opener in 2025.
The matchup is now officially a battle of Top-5 teams after the Week 2 AP Poll was released on Tuesday.
Texas Longhorns Rise Up AP Top 25 Rankings
The Longhorns moved up one spot from No. 5 to No. 4 in the latest rankings after beating Texas State, 59-7, in the season opener at home.
Ohio State stayed at No. 1 after a dominant 56-3 win over Ball State in Columbus.
With Ohio State officially staying at No. 1, this means that Saturday will mark the first time since 2022 that Texas has played the top-ranked team in the country at home. The Longhorns have played three No. 1 teams at home in program history and are 1-2 in such instances, with losses to Ohio State (2006) and Alabama (2022) with the lone win coming against SMU (1950).
Texas is 2-3 all-time against Ohio State, and all five matchups have been memorable.
It started in 2005 when Vince Young led No. 2 Texas to a 25-22 win in Columbus over No. 4 Ohio State to kickstart what ended up being an undefeated, championship-winning season for the Longhorns.
The two teams met again the following season in Austin but No. 2 Texas got dominated by No. 1 Ohio State in a 24-7 loss.
Texas and Ohio State would then meet in the 2008 Fiesta Bowl, as the Longhorns won a 24-21 thriller that ended with a game-winning touchdown from wide receiver Quan Cosby.
Fans from both sides know how the next two matchups went.
The Rest of the AP Top 25
Here is how the AP Top 25 looks headed into Week 2:
No. 1 - Ohio State Buckeyes
No. 2 - Georgia Bulldogs
No. 3 - Notre Dame Fighting Irish
No. 4 - Texas Longhorns
No. 5 - Indiana Hoosiers
No. 6 - Oregon Ducks
No. 7 - Miami Hurricanes
No. 8 - LSU Tigers
No. 9 - Ole Miss Rebels
No. 10 - Texas A&M Aggies
No. 11 - Oklahoma Sooners
No. 12 - Alabama Crimson Tide
No. 13 - Texas Tech Red Raiders
No. 14 - USC Trojans
No. 15 - BYU Cougars
No. 16 - Penn State Nittany Lions
No. 17 - SMU Mustangs
No. 18 - Tennessee Volunteers
No. 19 - Washington Huskies
No. 20 - Utah Utes
No. 21 - Iowa Hawkeyes
No. 22 - Houston Cougars
No. 23 - Missouri Tigers
No. 24 - Louisville Cardinals
No. 25 Virginia Cavaliers
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Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He also contributes as a writer for the On SI channels of the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. He was previously the editor-in-chief of Buffalo Bills on SI, Philadelphia Eagles on SI and Seattle Seahawks on SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7Follow ZachDimmitt7