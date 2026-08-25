The Texas Tight End Room Could Be the Most Overlooked Position Group On the Roster

The story of Texas Longhorns football in 2026 will heavily feature Arch Manning, the big-play running back room Steve Sarkisian rebuilt for him in the backfield, and the all-world receiving corps led by Auburn transfer Cam Coleman.

It will also be supported by an intriguingly talented and high-ceiling room featuring underclassmen from the past two recruiting cycles.

No defense is sitting up at night right now game-planning against the team's rebuilt tight end room following the loss of Jack Endries, who was selected in the seventh round of the 2026 NFL draft by the Cincinnati Bengals. Teams weren't game planning against the tight end room last year, either.

Coach Steve Sarkisian and tight ends coach Jeff Banks must take advantage of the room being overlooked, probably even more so this go-round than last.

Especially when there are a few different ways this deep room could do damage. At least according to Manning.

“We’ve got a lot of depth in the tight end room. All a bunch of good guys,” Manning said at SEC Media Days in July. “I think it’s going to come down to camp to see who takes that role. But it’s been a good offseason with those guys.”

Michael Masunas Took Strides Offensively in Camp

Michigan State's Michael Masunas catches a pass as Penn State's Dejuan Lane, left, attempts the tackle during the third quarter | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Michigan State transfer Michael Masunas arrived on the Forty Acres as the presumptive favorite to win the starting tight end job. Masunas came in with just under 400 snaps lining up in the dirt as a blocker in 2025, with just 24 catches and 270 receiving yards over his four-year career in East Lansing.

Still, Sarkisian noted that Masunas made serious strides this past spring in the passing game. From the sound of it, Masunas was brought in as someone to improve the run game, but instead looks like someone who can make some timely plays in the passing game too.

Masunas's veteran leadership may end up being his biggest contribution to the room, though. Not to mention his protection.

Nick Townsend Can Be the Longhorns Top Tight End Weapon

Spencer Shannon, Emaree Winston, and Nick Townsend bring very little experience back to Austin this fall. At six-foot-seven, Shannon is expected to continue to be used in heavy personnel sets as a blocker.

That said, he has had a fantastic camp and will have his chances to make plays in the passing game as well.

Winston, a former basketball player, also has potential as a receiver and was the most productive of the three a year ago.

Still, it'll be Townsend's athletic ceiling that the team will likely explore the most in the passing game. Townsend ran a sub-11.0-second 100-meter dash at Spring Dekaney High School and as a junior playing 6A football in the Houston region, he had 431 receiving yards on 18 catches, seven of those being touchdown receptions.

While the three had four catches, 54 receiving yards, and zero touchdowns in 2025, this trio figures to make more noise in 2026. Townsend, in particular, has had a tremendous camp and possesses some serious tools to do damage in the passing game.

From all the angles, Texas's offense can beat teams at this season; the one the least opponents will see coming is tight end.

If Manning's belief in the room manifests into more targets for the position, Townsend could be a breakout name for the Burnt Orange.

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