5 Texas Longhorns Who Could Become Fan Favorites in 2026

This could be a very special season on the Forty Acres. Texas is entering the 2026 campaign as a top-four ranked team in the coaches poll. Between the Longhorns' stacked portal haul and No. 8 2026 high school recruiting class, there's no shortage of championship expecations in Austin.

Texas's portal and high school classes figure to produce new fan favorites amid the high-stakes action.

Here are five Longhorns who could become fan-favorites in 2026:

Cam Coleman, WR

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Cam Coleman speaking with the media. | Zach Dimmitt, Texas Longhorns on SI

You could make a case that Cam Coleman is already a fan favorite due to his highlight-reel, one-handed catches during fall camp. In due time, Coleman will almost certainly have that athleticism translate to snaps that count.

The former Auburn star was a fan favorite in his home state for those athletic catches, and it wasn't until he left when public sentiment turned against him. Coleman has the chance to have a historic season in Burnt Orange with the best quarterback he's ever played with in his career, by far, in Arch Manning.

Jermaine Bishop Jr., WR

There will be room for multiple receivers to have everlasting moments this season for the Longhorns. Freshman 5-star Jermaine Bishop was a force in the Houston area, so he's already got a built-in fanbase. Texas's entire fanbase could understand his greatness sooner rather than later, though.

Out of the slot, Bishop has the chance to make big plays on second-reads from Manning on the run. If he breaks out for a long run during enough of those, Bishop will be put on many radars by December.

Rasheem Biles, LB

Defensively, Pitt transfer Rasheem Biles could contend for the team leader in tackles. Biles brings a thumper skillset to the outside and middle, the latter of which should create more than a few highlight-reel hits on opposing running backs and brave quarterbacks taking it up the gut.

Biles will be the most fired-up player on the field when the Longhorns take on Ohio State in Week 2 at DKR Stadium. A big game against the Buckeyes in the biggest non-conference game of the year would make Biles an instant fan favorite.

Kosi Okpala, LB

Kosi Okpala is pushing for snaps in the middle and on the edge. Thus far, Okpala has had a great camp and has caught praise from Steve Sarkisian. It's possible he's playing many downs in different roles. His versatility is an asset.

Will Muschamp is good with linebackers, having coached LBs at Texas and Auburn before. Muschamp will certainly value Okpala's diverse skill-set.

Derrek Cooper, RB

While NC State transfer Hollywood Smothers and Arizona State transfer Raleek Brown were brought on to take the majority of snaps, freshman Derrek Cooper is making himself undeniable through a strong fall camp.

Cooper brings a different style than the adept pass-catching RB duo. He may be able to weaken defenses more effectively with violent runs up the middle. That may get him onto the field more often if his size can keep him durable from the jump.

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