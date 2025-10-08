These 3 Things Are Key To a Texas Longhorns Win vs. Oklahoma
Coming off a surprising loss to unranked Florida, the Texas Longhorns found themselves dropping out of the AP top 25 rankings ahead of its matchup against No. 6 Oklahoma. Now with a top ten opponent on the horizon, perhaps a win can put Texas back in the conversation as a top team in the SEC. If they can hit on a few keys to the game, then Texas may come away with the victory.
Protect Arch Manning
It's no secret that one of the biggest reasons for Saturday's loss to Florida was the lack of protection up front for quarterback Arch Manning. Though Manning may need to get rid of the ball a little earlier on some possessions, he was often quickly under pressure and forced to make some bad throws.
When he did have time, Manning looked more composed and was able to connect with his receivers. Texas is facing an impressive defensive line when they take on the Sooners, a team that has 21 sacks on the season thus far. Manning could be in for a long day if he is unable to escape the pass rush when he takes on the Sooners.
Take Advantage of Oklahoma's QB2
Barring a return of Oklahoma's starting quarterback John Mateer, the Sooner's backup, Michael Hawkins Jr., will likely get the starting nod for Saturday's game. If he does, it's an opportunity for the Longhorns to take advantage against a Sooners team that lacks its star quarterback.
Hawkins played against the Longhorns in last season's Red River Rivalry game and struggled against Texas. Completing 19 passes on 30 attempts, Hawkins threw for 148 yards and zero touchdowns. In the game, Hawkins also took six sacks while facing Texas.
Now, Hawkins may have improved this past offseason, but he still may experience some flashbacks this Saturday to last season's contest. Texas's defense, despite a disappointing performance against Florida, is one of the most talented in the nation, and in a Red River game environment, Hawkins' day should be anything but easy.
Limit the Penalties
Texas football has been the victim of numerous penalties as we enter week seven of the season. At the moment, the team is averaging about 77 yards in penalties per game, while opponents average closer to 31.
With 44 penalties through five games, the Longhorns are shooting themselves in the foot while facing opponents. While facing the Gators, the Longhorns committed 10 penalties that cost the team 70 yards. If the team hopes to pull out a win this weekend, then the penalties need to be limited.