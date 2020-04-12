This Day in History: T.J. Ford Wins Wooden National Player of the Year Award

On this day in 2003, Texas point guard T.J. Ford became the first player in school history to win the John R. Wooden Award.

The Wooden Award, named for legendary UCLA coach John Wooden, is handed out annually to the most outstanding basketball player in the country.

Ford averaged 15 points, 3.9 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game in 2003 and led the Longhorns to their first Final Four appearance since 1947. He would go on to win both the Naismith and Sporting News National Player of the Year Awards as well for his efforts and be named First-Team All American.

He left the Forty Acres after just two seasons with nothing left to prove at the college level. He went on to be drafted No. 8 overall. Despite battling a spinal injury, Ford compiled 4,797 points, 2,495 assists and 1,311 rebounds during his NBA career and played for the Bucks, Raptors, Pacers and Spurs before retiring for good back in 2012.

Ford's legacy at the University of Texas is strong. He was the first basketball player to have his jersey retired and only the fourth athlete in the school's history behind Earl Campbell, Ricky Williams and Roger Clemens.

Ford now runs the T.J. Ford Foundation, which "seeks to enhance individuals through programs designed to develop their educational, recreational, physical and social well-being in collaboration with family and community".

