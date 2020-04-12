LonghornsCountry
Top Stories
Longhorns in the pros
Football
The Forty Acres

This Day in History: T.J. Ford Wins Wooden National Player of the Year Award

Chris Dukes

On this day in 2003, Texas point guard T.J. Ford became the first player in school history to win the John R. Wooden Award. 

The Wooden Award, named for legendary UCLA coach John Wooden, is handed out annually to the most outstanding basketball player in the country. 

Ford averaged 15 points, 3.9 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game in 2003 and led the Longhorns to their first Final Four appearance since 1947. He would go on to win both the Naismith and Sporting News National Player of the Year Awards as well for his efforts and be named First-Team All American.

He left the Forty Acres after just two seasons with nothing left to prove at the college level. He went on to be drafted No. 8 overall. Despite battling a spinal injury, Ford compiled 4,797 points, 2,495 assists and 1,311 rebounds during his NBA career and played for the Bucks, Raptors, Pacers and Spurs before retiring for good back in 2012. 

Ford's legacy at the University of Texas is strong. He was the first basketball player to have his jersey retired and only the fourth athlete in the school's history behind Earl Campbell, Ricky Williams and Roger Clemens.  

Ford now runs the T.J. Ford Foundation, which "seeks to enhance individuals through programs designed to develop their educational, recreational, physical and social well-being in collaboration with family and community".

To get the latest Texas Longhorns Posts posts as they happen, join the Texas Longhorns Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow Texas Longhorns SI on Twitter @LonghornsSI

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Greatest Longhorn Football Teams of All Time - No. 10, 2009

The 2009 Longhorns may have been a Colt McCoy injury away from a national title

Tomer Barazani

Texas Recruiting: Longhorns Offer Top Safety in Louisiana

Texas has extended an offer to exciting Louisiana athlete Jacoby Mathews

Chris Dukes

Texas Recruiting: Longhorns Offer Red-Hot Houston Area LB

Texas was one of seven schools to offer Harold Perkins in a two-day period

Chris Dukes

Texas Recruiting: Longhorns Offer Four-Star Cornerback

The Denton Guyer defender is currently considered a heavy Texas A&M lean by most experts

Chris Dukes

These College Football Programs Are the Modern ‘U’ for Each Position

SI crunched 10 years’ worth of data on which colleges put players in the NFL, and what those players accomplish once they get there. Based solely on the numbers, here are the programs that have the right to brand themselves the modern ‘U’ at eight different positions.

Chris Dukes

Greatest Longhorn Football recruits of All Time - No. 1, Vince Young

Young lived up to the hype, becoming one of the greatest college football players of all time

Tomer Barazani

Texas Basketball: Longhorns Make Two More Early Top 25 Rankings

Hype continues to build for the Longhorns going into the 2020-21 season

Chris Dukes

Texas Among Favorites to Land Four-Star Cornerback

Dallas-area cornerback Ishmael Ibraheem released a list of top 10 schools that included the Longhorns

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Longhorns Offer Metroplex OLB

South Oak Cliff's Jaydon Williams is raw, but has tremendous upside

Chris Dukes

Greatest Longhorn Football recruits of All Time - No. 2, Sergio Kindle

The former five-star recruit was a standout during his time on the Forty Acres

Tomer Barazani