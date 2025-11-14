This Georgia Star Is Getting Special Attention From The Texas Longhorns
The Texas Longhorns take the field this weekend after getting the opportunity to sit back and get healthy with their second bye week of the season a week ago.
Coming out of the break, the Longhorns face a big-time clash traveling up to Athens for the first time in program history to take on the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs under the lights in Sanford Stadium, in a matchup that can influence the College Football Playoff hopes for both teams. As Texas needs to do some work before the end of the regular season to pad its resume, while this game is the Bulldogs' final SEC game of the season.
In a matchup where talent will be in abundance on both sidelines, it will be up to either team's star players to shine the brightest to make an impact on the ballgame, and one Bulldogs playmaker is not being overlooked by the Longhorns.
Steve Sarkisian emphasizes Focus on Zachariah Branch
On Thursday's SEC teleconference, Steve Sarkisian spoke about defending Georgia's offense, with one player's name sticking out, that being star wide receiver Zachariah Branch, who Sarkisian detailed at length about how the Bulldogs use him and his effectiveness in many aspects of the game.
"He's an electric player, Sarkisian said. "He's got elite speed, elite change of direction. They do a really nice job of getting him the ball on advantage throws, bubble screens, hit screens, and receiver screens."
"They utilize them down the field, but then I think they do a nice job of complementing plays off of those screens, and the end goes to the tight ends or different players, and so you got to be mindful of it's all about him, and then they hurt you with the tight ends or the other receivers in behind him," Sarkisian added. "He's also a factor in the return game, punt return game, kick return game. He's electric there as well. So has definitely garnered a ton of attention from us."
Branch is in his first season in Athens, with the speedy wide receiver transferring to the Bulldogs after spending two seasons with the USC Trojans. And in his first year as a Bulldog, Branch has been an infusion into the Georgia offense as the wideout leads the Bulldogs in every receiving statistic.
The junior has recorded 53 receptions, which is 30 more catches than Georgia's second-leading wide receiver, 542 yards, and three touchdowns. And as Sarkisian mentioned, Branch has been heavily involved in the return game with six punt returns totaling 59 yards and eight kickoff returns accumulating 142 yards, with his longest being 28 yards.
With Branch doing a lot of his damage from inside the slot, the assignment would fall on budding star in true freshman Graceson Littleton, who has emerged as one of the Longhorns' best players in coverage with 31 tackles, two interceptions, and two pass deflections on the season.
The matchup in the slot and between the Longhorns and Bulldogs is set to kick off Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC.