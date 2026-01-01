Why Colin Simmons' Leadership Stood Out to Steve Sarkisian in Win vs. Michigan

The Texas Longhorns capped off an up-and-down 2025 season with a 41-27 win over the Michigan Wolverines in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, a win highlighted by a Heisman-worthy performance from quarterback Arch Manning as well as the emergence of Christian Clark at running back.

However, it was also pinpointed by the Texas defense that has garnered such a big reputation over the years, and though they allowed 27 points to the team from Ann Arbor, they stepped up when the moment counted the most.

One man they can thank for that? Edge rusher Colin Simmons, who was named an All-SEC first teamer and a second-team All-American in 2025.

"It Felt Very Natural"

Following the win, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian took time out of his postgame press conference to highlight Simmons' role as a leader in the Horns' defense, and how his growth as a player and a leader seems to be a natural occurrence.

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian looks on before a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

"Colin's another guy that, as you grow in our program, you start to assume new roles, new responsibilities, and he's grown into one of the leaders on that defense with (Ty'Anthony Smith) and it felt very natural and comfortable. It didn't feel fabricated," Sarkisian said. "When he went to speak to the team, it felt like that's exactly what he was supposed to do in that moment."

Simmons' on-field presence was surely on display in Orlando Wednesday afternoon, as he secured two tackles, both going for loss of yardage, including a sack on Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood.

Ty'Anthony Smith was also a notable standout for the Longhorns, as he picked off Underwood twice on back-to-back possessions in the fourth quarter, further giving Texas the edge late in the game after a neck-and-neck first three quarters.

After winning the Shaun Alexander Award as the best freshman college football player last year, Simmons was able to avoid the sophomore slump in year two and was just as impressive in between the hash marks.

The Dallas native secured 43 tackles, forced three fumbles, and sacked the quarterback 12 times in the 2025 campaign, including 2.5 sacks in the Red River Rivalry game against the Oklahoma Sooners and three the following week in the overtime win over the Kentucky Wildcats.

Though the Burnt Orange just barely missed out on the College Football Playoff this year, the personnel they'll maintain for 2026 and yesterday's showing against the Wolverines should give Texas fans plenty of hope as they look to bring Austin a national title for the first time in 20 years.