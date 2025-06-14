Three Former Texas Longhorns Attend Youth Football Camp in Houston
A Houston football youth camp was host to numerous NFL players on Saturday, including three former Texas Longhorns.
Wide receivers Xavier Worthy and Matthew Golden and cornerback Jahdae Barron were all in attendance today for the Drillz and Skills youth football camp in Houston, according to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson. Other players at the camp included Houston Texans receiver Tank Dell, Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard and Kansas City Chiefs wideout Rashee Rice.
While Golden and Barron are getting ready for their rookie seasons in the NFL, Worthy is preparing for his second season with the Kansas City Chiefs. Working with the young players, the trio had a chance to pass off some of the knowledge that brought them to the professional level.
Worthy is coming off of a respectable rookie season, recording 59 receptions for 638 yards and six touchdowns.
Known as the fastest man in the NFL for running a 4.21 40-yard dash, Worthy had a chance to demonstrate his speed with star quarterback, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.
Golden is another wide receiver from Texas hoping to make an impact in the NFL. Drafted by the Green Bay Packers with the 23rd overall pick, the 2025 NFL Draft marked the first time in Texas history that a wide receiver was taken in the first round in back-to-back drafts.
Barron was the only defensive player present at the camp and was recently taken by the Denver Broncos shortly before Golden with the 20th overall pick in the NFL Draft.
Barron, one of the best cornerbacks in the country for Texas last season, is set to join another great defensive back, Pat Surtain II in Denver. With those two in the same secondary, it will be a scary season for the Broncos opponents in the fall.