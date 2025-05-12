Longhorns Country

Three Former Texas Longhorns Attending Marquee NFL Rookie Event

Quinn Ewers, Matthew Golden and Jaydon Blue will head to Los Angeles for the NFLPA Rookie Premiere this week.

Tyler Firtel

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers speaks to the media at the 2025 NFL combine.
Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers speaks to the media at the 2025 NFL combine. / Clark Wade/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
A star contingent of 42 of the newest NFL players will be in Los Angeles from May 14 to 17 for the 2025 edition of the NFLPA Rookie Premiere. Three rookies attending are former Texas Longhorns offensive teammates.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Quinn Ewers, Green Bay Packers wide receiver Matthew Golden and Dallas Cowboys running back Jaydon Blue will all be part of the event this week.

According to a May 8 NFLPA article, "Participants are selected based on factors like college performance, draft status, position, and marketability, all of which influence their early value in trading cards and brand deals."

Matthew Golden
Apr 24, 2025; Green Bay, WI, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver Matthew Golden is selected by the Green Bay Packers as the number 23 pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With Texas being a high-profile football school, the inclusion of three Longhorn products makes sense. And it's happening for the second straight year. Carolina Panthers tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders and running back Jonathan Brooks as well as Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Adonai Mitchell were Texas alumni at the event in 2024.

The purpose of the event is to introduce the selected rookies to the commercial side of football, or to how it works at the professional level compared to in college. The 31st annual Rookie Premiere will feature autograph signings and trading card photoshoots with Panini America, official Fanatics jersey unveilings and live-action and studio content sessions.

“Over the weekend, you see who these rookies really are – their energy, their personality, their drive – and it sparks ideas for how to build with them," said Matt Curtin, the NFL Players Inc. President, in the NFLPA article. "This class already understands the power of their personal brand, and Rookie Premiere helps turn that into lasting business relationships.”  

Ewers' presence at the event will be notable. The Dolphins seventh-round pick chose to enter the NFL Draft overstay in college and use his final year of eligibility, in which he reportedly could have earned $8 million in NIL money. Despite currently sitting as Miami's third-string quarterback, Ewers has a well-known name in football circles as a result of his Texas career that could prove profitable in the NFL. The Rookie Premiere could be step one in that.

With Ewers being joined by Golden and Blue in Los Angeles, Texas is continuing to make its presence as a top professional talent-producing school obvious.

Tyler Firtel
