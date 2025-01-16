Quinn Ewers Turned Down $8 Million Offer To Leave Texas Longhorns - REPORT
Much has been made about the decision process of Texas Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers, and whether or not he should have chosen to return to college football.
Ultimately, he decided to declare for the 2025 NFL Draft, announcing his intentions on Wednesday night.
However, according to reports from Horns247's Chip Brown, Ewers turned down an $8 million offer from an un-named school to leave Texas and enter the transfer portal.
"Texas was the only place he wanted to play college football," Ewers' high school Riley Dodge told Brown. "He wanted to leave Texas in good standing."
One school that was reported to have interest in Ewers was the Miami Hurricanes. However, that was before the signed former Georgia QB Carson Beck out of the portal.
In his three seasons, Ewers ranked fourth in school history in wins with a 27-9 record as a starter, putting him just one win behind Bobby Layne, who had four seasons as the starter.
Ewers became one of just four quarterbacks to lead the Longhorns to a Big 12 Championship alongside Young, McCoy, and James Brown. By getting the Horns to an SEC Championship in their first year in the conference, Ewers became the first-ever Texas quarterback to lead his team to back-to-back conference title games.
Of Course, Ewers also led the Longhorns to its only two College Football Playoff appearances in program history, coming up just short of a national title appearance in both games.
Statistically, Ewers ranks third in school history in passing yards with 9,128 and third in passing touchdowns with 68. He also holds the 3rd and 4th highest single-season passing yard totals in school history (3,479 in 2023 and 3,472 in 2024) and the third most passing touchdowns in a single season (31 in 2024).
He now heads to the NFL with an opportunity to follow Longhorn greats such as Sam Ehlinger, Colt McCoy and Vince Young, and make a name for himself at the next level.
