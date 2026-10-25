Three Longhorns Who Stood Out in Win Against Ole Miss

It’s not a real Texas win if your blood pressure doesn’t spike and your heart rate doesn't get to 200 beats per minute.

As has become familiar this season, the Longhorns beat No. 7 Ole Miss 34-27 in a game that went right down to the wire.

Here are three players who stood out in the Longhorns’ win over Ole Miss.

Raleek Brown

Oct 24, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns running back Raleek Brown on the field after the game against the Mississippi Rebels at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ladies and gentlemen, a Longhorn has eclipsed 100 yards in a rushing game.

When the news hit that Hollywood Smothers would be unavailable on Saturday, it was a bit frightening for a Texas team that had struggled to maintain a consistent run game. What fans didn’t know is that Raleek Brown was ready to play his best football game in burnt orange.

Brown set several season highs for himself, finishing with 157 rushing yards, averaging 6.8 yards per carry, with his longest run going for 47 yards.

Texas might not have walked away victorious had Brown not put up an unforgettable fourth-quarter performance in which he amassed 87 rushing yards. The most memorable of his attempts was the 47-yard gash that set up Texas for the go-ahead touchdown.

Justin Cryer

Oct 24, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns linebacker Justin Cryer reacts after a defensive stop during the first half against the Mississippi Rebels at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the span of just two plays, the Longhorns offense lost its left tackle and the football.

DKR was dead, almost funeral-quiet. Ole Miss had the opportunity to strike in silence, but that opportunity left just as quickly as it arrived when Justin Cryer resuscitated the Texas faithful with an interception.

The man whose moniker is “Juice” quite literally juiced the Texas team. After his interception, Texas went on a 21–0 run to end the first half.

But Cryer’s contributions didn’t stop there.

The senior linebacker broke up a pass on the opening play of the second quarter and later combined with Lance Jackson to stop Kewan Lacy two yards shy of the end zone on third-and-goal. That stop set up Rasheem Biles’ ensuing fourth-down interception, which preserved Texas’ lead at halftime.

Ryan Wingo

Oct 24, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo scores on a touchdown reception at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For a Texas offense that’s struggled to produce explosive plays all season, Ryan Wingo provided a much-needed spark on Saturday.

Wingo finished the game with seven receptions, 111 yards and a touchdown, accounting for more than half of Arch Manning’s 212 passing yards.

The junior wide receiver’s versatility was on full display Saturday, showcasing both his deep-threat potential and ability to make plays after the catch. It was the latter that stood out first.

Late in the first quarter, with Texas facing first-and-18, Wingo took a pass caught behind the line of scrimmage and turned it into a 43-yard gain, setting up Texas’ first touchdown on Saturday.

Ryan Wingo with an EXPLOSIVE run after the catch for a 43-yard gain!#CFB pic.twitter.com/vhoO7TVjak — TSN (@TSN_Sports) October 25, 2026

He wasn’t done there.

Early in the second quarter, Manning connected with Wingo on a beautifully placed deep ball for a 50-yard touchdown, extending Texas’ lead to 17-3.

Although Wingo’s production slowed significantly in the second half, possibly due to Cam Coleman’s absence, his first-half contributions set up a much-needed 21-point cushion entering halftime.

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