Three Longhorns Who Stood Out in Win Over UTSA

The Texas Longhorns didn’t blow out the Roadrunners in the way many would’ve expected. There will definitely be film to review — especially for an offense that missed the mark more than most would’ve preferred.

Regardless, Texas is still undefeated.

And even though it wasn’t the most exceptional of wins, a few Longhorns in particular can leave this game with their heads held high after noteworthy performances.

Cam Coleman

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Cam Coleman. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite headlining the transfer portal among non-QBs, Cam Coleman hadn’t quite produced like one of the most highly touted receivers in college football through Texas’ first two games. After last weekend, many could argue he needed a bounce-back game more than anybody else.

Against UTSA, he had it.

Similarly to when he played Texas State, it only took a handful of plays for Coleman to make his mark.

This time, he showed an ability to run after the catch on a laser of a pass from Arch Manning.

Manning wasn’t perfect today; that’s almost sure to be one of the main takeaways from this matchup. And while UTSA’s coverage was fairly tight most of the game, Coleman found the end zone twice and showed off his ability to win vertically on the second.

Rasheem Biles

While the Texas offense will likely be under heavy scrutiny after its inconsistent performance, Will Muschamp’s defense once again performed.

UTSA had yet to throw an interception heading into this game. It took Rasheem Biles one play to change that. Muschamp’s defense has been praised for thriving in chaos, and on the first play of the game, Biles went to work on a tip drill.

"I felt like our defense, first of all, had a phenomenal game, and talk about answering the bell,” Steve Sarkisian said. “We talked about being intentional, trying to go get the ball, first play of the game, Rasheem Biles interception, and I think that just set the tone."

Biles always seemed to be around the ball, creating pressure on Owen McCown when he left the pocket and making an impact when Texas sent him on the blitz. Biles finished the game tied for first on the team in total tackles with four.

Derrek Cooper

After missing last week against Ohio State, Derrek Cooper led the running back room in carries with 11. Although he wasn’t at 100% in this game, His physicality was on full display against UTSA. With SEC play on the horizon, Sarkisian felt getting Cooper back on the field was an important step.

“It was great having Derrek back. I thought he was effective. He's not quite 100% yet, but I needed him to play tonight, knowing what's coming down the road in SEC play,” Sarkisian said. “I was proud of him for working the way that he worked to get himself ready to play this week.”

The freshman even got himself his first collegiate touchdown in the second half on a drive that was almost all Cooper — where he had seven carries.

First career TD for Cooper🤘 pic.twitter.com/eUIRP7lizi — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) September 20, 2026

It was an encouraging return for the freshman as he heads into much harder matchups in the SEC.

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